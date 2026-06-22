Illinois Football Receive Commitment From 2027 Kicker Ulysses Morales

While Illinois basketball has spent much of its offseason to this point touting #TheRetention, its counterpart on the gridiron has had less success bringing back its best eligible players – including former kicker David Olano, who transferred to Texas A&M only days after playing hero for the Illini in their Music City Bowl win over Tennessee in January.

But Illinois coach Bret Bielema is off to a solid start rebuilding his roster, following up his top-25-ranked 2026 recruiting class with a 2027 group already swelling with three-star prospects. On Sunday, the Illini received a commitment from a kicker who, like Olano, has starred as a high school performer in the Chicago suburbs in Ulysses Morales.

It's still early in the recruiting cycle, but Bielema and his staff have to be pleased with their early work. Morales is the 13th player to commit to Illinois from the 2027 class – including 10 three-star recruits and two four-star recruits.

About Ulysses Morales

A 6-foot, 170-pound senior-to-be, Morales is tabbed as the seventh-ranked kicker in the nation, per Chris Saller Kicking. He made five of his eight field-goal attempts this past fall, including a long of 40. Morales also had 44 touchbacks on 62 kickoffs.

Ulysses Morales' scouting report

There isn't a whole lot to say about Morales based on his small sample size as a junior, but one thing Bielema has proven is that he knows kickers and special teams as well as any head coach in the country.



And with a proven track record as both a placekicker and a kickoff specialist, Morales could be used in a variety of ways at Illinois come 2027.

How Ulysses Morales fits in at Illinois?

Illinois' projected starting field goal kicker, Ethan Moczulski, will be out of eligibility after the 2026 season, and after that comes a lot of uncertainty. Lucas Osada would seem to be the frontrunner for the position in 2027, but Lars Rau and freshman Jack Gray are also in the mix. And who knows what other competition the transfer portal could bring between now and then?



The point is, Morales – depending on his development – should have at least a shot at the job over time.

And because Bielema has a track record of splitting up placekicking and kickoff duties, Morales likely has an even better chance of seeing the field in Champaign, if not right away then at some point in the future.