Illinois Football Countdown: 7 Thoughts Before the 2026 Season Opener

Just seven sleeps stand between us and Illinois’ 2026 season opener, which comes in Champaign against UAB (8 p.m. CT, BTN). Starting today (Thursday), we’ll share a few key thoughts, questions and/or predictions about the Illini each day leading up to kickoff. Without further ado:

7 thoughts before Illinois football’s 2026 season

Sep 20, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini offensive lineman Brandon Henderson (94) scores a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The offensive line may be better than expected

Avid Illini fans know the story: Last year’s seasoned offensive line turned in a disheartening season – one that arguably played a key role in Illinois falling short of realizing its College Football Playoff potential (although don't get us started on the defense).

This time around, Illinois' O-line feature an almost entirely revamped unit (only one starter returns). Thus far, though, the up-front blocking seems to be turning heads (in a good way) – including one notable head in particular.

“I thought our offensive line," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said last Thursday, "those five guys that play as ones, played together as good as humanly possible."

The keyword from Bielema’s statement: together. Illinois’ front five did not function cohesively in 2025. With a less experienced unit in 2026, playing together is a non-negotiable . By the early looks of it, that may not be a problem.

Illinois’ supposed lack of depth at wide receiver isn’t a major concern

Injuries – notably to lauded transfers Alex Perry and Jayshon Platt – have left Illinois' receiver depth depleted, at least from the outside looking in. But the Illini's No. 2 and No. 3 receiver from 2025 – Collin Dixon and Hudson Clement – are locked in and ready to go.

Also of note, sophomore Brayden Trimble has been a buzzy name in fall camp, with both offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. and Bielema having heaped praise on the Central Illinois (Mt. Zion) native.

But beyond all of that, the Illini don’t need studs at receiver. They’ve certainly had a few in the past, and we’re not saying there aren’t any on the current roster. But Lunney, whose ability to create openings and opportunities for his receivers is highly underrated, should have more than enough to work with.

The Illini just need smart, disciplined players at the position – and, with their proven in-program development, they likely have them in spades. (It also doesn’t hurt to have an experienced quarterback in the likes of Katin Houser.)

The defensive line is a massive question mark

Sep 13, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Brady Jones (10) looks to pass as Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Joe Barna (43) defends during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bielema has made it clear that Illinois didn’t exactly have the financial resources to land superstar defensive linemen, which is part of the reason the program moved to the defensive system it did.

The 3-3-5 scheme relies on athletes and disguise. Switching former outside linebacker Will Holmes Jr. (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) to the defensive line is the best example of Illinois’ efforts to find and develop athletes and hybrid players at all three levels.

New Illini defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck’s creativity and aggression should help create some pressure on opposing quarterbacks, but size is a must in the trenches against the run game. It seems inevitable that Illinois’ primary defensive weakness will be stopping the rush. (Although, it's worth mentioning that run defense appears to be at the very top of Hauck’s priorities .)

Katin Houser should flourish immediately

Oct 16, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates quarterback Katin Houser (4) throws the ball against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All offseason long, the characterizations of Houser have come in roughly the same message , just in different fonts. Reading between the lines, Houser has a tremendous presence in the locker room despite having just joined the program in the offseason.

Of equal importance, he seems to have a good arm, above-average mobility and an off-the-charts IQ. In other words, Houser would appear to have everything a program could want in a quarterback it knows will be around for only a year.

Naturally, Houser is going to hit early-season potholes – like any other new player. But don’t expect it slow him much.

Bobby Hauck’s defense may be boom or bust

Nov 22, 2025; Missoula, MT, USA; Montana Grizzlies head coach Bobby Hauck looks on during the first half against the Montana State Bobcats at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Life moves in cycles – and football is no different. Illinois had a flat-out boring defense in 2025. The response from Bielema: reinvent the unit with an attack-oriented, unpredictable scheme, which is seemingly what led him to Hauck.

In 2026, there won’t be any question whether Illinois can keep opponents on their toes. But that could cut in both directions: Sure, a swarming, chaos-inducing Illini defense should force turnovers at a higher clip than it did a season ago. At the same time, that D could be prone to busted coverages and yield big plays that ultimately bury Illinois.

At any rate, the change should at least provide some excitement for Illini fans who were sick and tired of the old – and thoroughly ineffective – scheme. And it’s not as though Illinois’ risk-free 2025 defense didn’t still manage to give up handfuls of chunk plays at inopportune moments. (Indiana didn't ride its good looks to 63 points against the Illini in Bloomington last season.)

The Illini could field one of the best secondaries in the country

Ohio State Buckeyes running back CJ Donaldson Jr. (12) runs toward Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Matthew Bailey (7) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Oct. 11, 2025. Ohio State won 34-16. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sticking with the defensive theme, there is one area where Illinois shouldn't experience any hiccups: the third level. Experience is the name of the game in today’s era of college football, and the Illini secondary has a seemingly infinite supply of players with quality in-game experience (Matthew Bailey, Xavier Scott, Juice Clarke, Mac Resetich, Tanner Heckel, et al).

But this Illinois unit doesn’t just have reps to spare. It has multiple ultra-gifted future NFL players. Does it have the ability to match Illinois' loaded 2022 unit? Probably not. But it could come pretty close.

Illinois’ floor is five losses

Dec 30, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema watches against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s a reset season for the Illini – or so goes the general consensus. No one would go as far as to call it a “rebuild” year, but it definitely isn’t a season in which they’ll truly compete for a CFP bid, right? Well, the latter part of that statement may be (mostly) true, but Illinois can still be really good.

On the flip side, there is no reason to believe the Illini will regress in a massive way. They have a generous Big Ten slate , and Bielema is one of the best coaches in the sport at elevating his team’s floor.

Houser will ensure there isn’t much fall-off on the offensive end. The defense? The results remain to be seen, but between Hauck’s track record, Bielema’s background as an assistant and a strong secondary, the Illini are looking at no fewer than seven wins this season – and 10, believe it or not, is on the table.