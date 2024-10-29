Early-Week Illinois Football Injury Updates: Pat Bryant and More
In Illinois’ 38-9 defeat against No. 1 Oregon on Saturday, the Illini didn’t lose just a game – they also appeared to lose multiple players to injury.
Fortunately, none of them – including receiver Pat Bryant – seems to be facing a long-term recovery prognosis. On Monday, Illini coach Bret Bielema provided the media with an update on each player:
“Torrie Cox is already beginning to pass his initial protocol," Bielema said of Cox, a junior defensive back. "He is on track to be able to practice by some capacity tomorrow but should be good to go by Wednesday and Thursday. Same thing [for] Pat Bryant.”
Bielema continued by saying that he also expects defensive backs Kaleb Patterson and Terrance Brooks to play Saturday, as well as defensive lineman Joe Barna.
The only Illini player whose game status appears to be up in the air for Saturday's home game against Minnesota (11 a.m. CT, on FS1), according to Bielema, is yet another defensive back in Tyler Strain.
“Strain would probably be the one that is the most in question for Saturday, but I think he’s very positive," Bielema said. "I saw him bounce through the facility earlier today.”
Positive news on all counts. Coming off the morale-testing Oregon loss, Illinois will need all hands on deck against a sizzling-hot Gophers squad in Week 10.
Minnesota (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) has won three in a row in conference play – and in quite convincing fashion. The Gophers appear to be the sternest test for No. 24 Illinois (6-2, 3-2) down the stretch of its regular season.