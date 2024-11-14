3 Key Questions Ahead of Illinois Football's Matchup vs. Michigan State
After suffering back-to-back losses for the first time this season, Illinois (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) limped into the bye week in hopes of healing injuries and getting its mind right. On Saturday, we'll find out whether the Illini got themselves patched up when they welcome Michigan State (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) to Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois, on Saturday (1:30 p.m. CT, on FS1).
The Spartans are fresh off their own bye week after they were thumped 47-10 by No. 5 Indiana a week earlier. After starting the season 3-0, Michigan State has dropped five of its last six. At this point, the Spartans – who need two wins in their last three games to become bowl-eligible – are playing for any kind of postseason action.
Illinois, meanwhile, has lost three of five but still has the flexibility to maneuver into a high-profile non-CFP bowl by winning out – which is still on the table vs. Sparty, at Rutgers and at Northwestern (combined 13-14) to close out the season.
Here are three key questions heading into the matchup:
Can the Illini defense finally hold an opposing run game below 100 yards?
Not since the Nebraska game has Illinois held an opposing rushing attack below the century mark. In five games since, the Illini have allowed an average of 193.8 rushing yards. A subpar Michigan State ground game (109th out of 134 FBS teams) that averages just 3.5 yards a carry will be Illinois' best opportunity yet.
Will Luke Altmyer rediscover his rhythm?
After throwing for 15 touchdowns and only one interception while averaging well over 200 passing yards through Illinois' first six games, Altmyer has struggled ever since – and so have the Illini. Even in the Michigan win, Altmyer threw for only 80 yards. He followed that performance with two thrown picks at Oregon and two momentum-changing fumbles against Minnesota (the last of which sealed the game). Against a sound Michigan State passing defense (top 35 in the nation), Altmyer will need sound protection and a solid game plan again bring out the best in his abilities.
Can the Illini get back to winning the turnover battle?
Through five games, Illinois had built a turnover margin of plus-5 (which ranked 13th in college football at the time) and had not-so-coincidentally run its record to 4-1. The Illini have lost the turnover battle in three of four since, losing two and barely eking out a victory in another (50-49 over Purdue). Taking on a Michigan State squad that has just 15 sacks in nine games, with a turnover margin that ranks No. 123 in the country, Altmyer should be able to cut down his own recent turnover issues to give the Illini defense a chance to get back to winning this category.