Illinois coach Bret Bielem'a 2026 recruiting class features three four-star recruits and is ranked No. 24 in the nation, per ESPN, but his 2027 recruiting class could be shaping up as his best yet after the Illini landed another four-star recruit in defensive back Justin Johnson (Evanston, Illinois) on Wednesday.

Johnson is the first in-state recruit in Illinois' 2027 class, and he joins quarterback Kamden Lopati, from Salt Lake City, as the team's only other commit in the class. Both are four-star prospects who could potentially play early in their careers – perhaps even as freshmen.

Johnson's greatest strength is his blazing speed, which gives him a real chance to earn reps in Year 1 – whether they be on special teams, offense, defense or all of the above. Johnson runs the 100-meter dash in 10.6 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 21.4 seconds. His speed is a coach's dream, and so is his versatility.

Johnson plays both offense and defense at Evanston, and it's possible he could moonlight here and there at wide receiver in college. Still, those odds are low, and it's more likely that we'll see Johnson focus on cornerback and possibly return punts and kicks at the next level.

All five of Illinois' projected starting defensive backs in 2026 are seniors, potentially paving the way for Johnson to not only play on defense as a freshman but maybe even start. As for returns, he may have to compete with 2026 signee Nasir Rankin and others for a regular role, but Johnson may still get opportunities from time to time. His speed is that dangerous, so getting the ball in his hands is a must, regardless of how the Illini do it.

Johnson has great size and length for a cornerback (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) and matches up well enough on the outside against taller and more physical wide receivers. If Johnson continues to grow, he could potentially move to safety, but for now, he is most likely to play corner in college.

Per 247Sports, Johnson is the 12th-ranked player in the state of Illinois and 20th-ranked athlete in the nation who still has a more year of high school left.



Johnson had 12 total offers before committing to Illinois, including from Big Ten rivals Michigan State, Iowa, Minnesota, Northwestern, Rutgers and Washington.



The Illini's first game in the 2026 season will be on Saturday, Sept. 5, against UAB, with a start time to be announced on a later date.