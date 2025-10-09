The Big Question: Luke Altmyer Is the Best Illinois Quarterback Since ...?
Let's just get this out of the way at the start: Comparing players – even those in the same sport, who play the same position – from different eras is a bit of a fool's errand. The game (particularly passing offense) has changed over the past 20 years, let alone 50. Which makes comparing Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer to any of his predecessors an exercise in projection, guesswork and personal taste.
But with No. 17 Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) about to take on No. 1 Ohio State in Champaign on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, FOX), and with Altmyer angling toward another 10-win season (and maybe set to turn it up to 11), we think it's a worthy topic of discussion among our Illinois on SI staff: Altmyer is the best Illinois quarterback since whom?
Jason Langendorf
The only other quarterbacks in the modern era to lead Illinois to a 10-win season were Jack Trudeau, Jeff George and Kurt Kittner, arguably the best, most talented and most successful players at the position in program history. But Altmyer may be about to turn the trick twice, he is putting up numbers that compare to the leading Heisman candidates, and he has yet to throw an interception through half the season. If the Illini beat Ohio State on Saturday, there will be no argument: Altmyer is Illinois' best-ever quarterback. But here's the thing: He may already be.
The pick: Luke Altmyer
Steve Greenberg
It’s tempting to skip by Nathan Scheelhaase to his predecessor, Juice Williams, but Scheelhaase deserves more respect than that for the numbers he put up (8,568 yards and 55 TDs passing, 2,066 yards and 19 TDs rushing), including in seasons when the Illini were overmatched and his blocking was subpar. He led quietly and performed with real dignity. Altmyer will surpass him with a strong season, but he has to deliver it first.
The pick: Nathan Scheelhaase
Jackson Langendorf
Obviously, the answer to this question will be greatly influenced by how the rest of Altmyer’s season plays out, but through six games in 2025, he is the best Illini quarterback since Kurt Kittner (1998-2001). The only real competition over that period of time would be Juice Williams. And although Williams' dual-threat ability (including 2,557 rushing yards over his four-year Illinois career) was notable, he doesn’t compare as a passer. Altmyer’s efficiency (34 touchdowns to six interceptions since the start of 2024) and ability to lead the Illini to wins is second to none since Kittner.
The pick: Kurt Kittner
Pranav Hegde
When you look back at Illinois football history, few quarterbacks have elevated the program the way Altmyer has. Although George and Trudeau left their marks, Altmyer is the best Illinois quarterback since Kittner, who remains the gold standard of the modern era. Kittner was the last Illinois quarterback to win a Big Ten title and lead the team to national relevance. But if Altmyer can guide the Illini to similar heights, or even take a step further – with a College Football Playoff berth – he will have a strong case for surpassing Kittner.
The pick: Kurt Kittner (for now)
Jared Shlensky: No
This is a tricky question because Altmyer didn't play his whole career at Illinois. Still, three years as the starter in Champaign is more than enough time to assess how he compares to other great Illinois quarterbacks. And the answer is, Altmyer is Illinois' best quarterback since Jeff George. Altmyer likely won't win the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year award (which went to George back in 1989), but there is no quarterback in college football better than Altmyer at leading a game-winning drive, and that alone puts Altmyer in the same sentence as former Illini greats George and Tony Eason.