Illinois Football Hires Former Ball State Coach Mike Neu as Senior Offensive Analyst
Mike Neu, previously the head coach at Ball State, has been hired by coach Bret Bielema at Illinois to fill the position of senior offensive analyst, the program announced Thursday.
The news was initially reported on social media by ESPN's Pete Thamel on Wednesday. Neu served as the Cardinals' coach for nine seasons, with his tenure coming to a close last fall after a 3-9 finish.
Neu, who guided Ball State to a 2020 MAC Championship win over Buffalo and an Arizona Bowl victory against then-No. 19-ranked San Jose State, said in a statement that he is excited to begin a new chapter in his career.
"My family and I are fired up to join Coach Bielema's program," Neu said. "He is a proven winner and has built Illinois into a first-class program on and off the field. I'm looking forward to working with a great staff and talented group of student-athletes. The future is bright, and I can't wait to get to Champaign and join the family."
Bielema, who is entering his fifth season in Champaign following a 2024 Citrus Bowl win over South Carolina and the team's first 10-win season since 2001, pointed to Neu's many years as a lead man and diverse coaching background as bringing added value to the Illini.
""We are excited to bring Mike and his family to Illinois," Bielema said. "Mike is an experienced coach with 15 seasons as a head coach, first in the arena leagues then in college football. With his unique experiences, including in the NFL as a scout and coach, Mike will be a great asset and bring another respected voice to our building."
Neu helped optimize former New Orleans Saints Super Bowl-winning quarterback Drew Brees' passing accuracy. Brees led the league in completions (456) and was selected to his eighth Pro Bowl to cap off the 2014-15 season. Neu spent two stints with the Saints before transitioning back to his alma mater, sandwiched between various Arena Football and CFL spots along the way.
Neu joins an Illinois team that finished fifth in the Big Ten under Bielema, behind only the conference's four College Football Playoff teams – including national champion Ohio State.