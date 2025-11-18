Illinois Football Offers Division II Quarterback Maurice Smith: What it Means
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema and his staff have been on the hunt for junior college recruits over the past couple weeks, but that wasn't the case on Sunday. Less than 24 hours after tromping Maryland, Illinois offered a scholarship to Division II Chowan University quarterback Maurice Smith.
Maurice Smith's background
Smith is an experienced college quarterback who will have one year of eligibility remaining after this season. Through seven games with the Hawks in 2025, Smith – a Florida native – has thrown for 1,088 yards and seven touchdowns (against four interceptions) and rushed for 166 yards and three scores.
In 2024, Smith started nine games and threw for 1,374 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing for 397 yards and five touchdowns.
Before arriving at Chowan, Smith spent two seasons at FCS Long Island University, but during his career there he attempted only two passes and carried the ball 13 times. Smith is also a strong student who has multiple degrees. He already has a master's degree, and he is currently pursuing a second one.
Maurice Smith's scouting report
Smith is a big-bodied, dual-threat quarterback who displays a lot of skills on his highlight tape. The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder is faster than he might seem to be at his dimensions, and he isn't afraid to lower his shoulder and get involved in the power run game (an interesting wrinkle given how many designed runs Illini offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. has called lately for quarterback Luke Altmyer).
As a passer, Smith has a strong arm and does most of his damage from inside the pocket. He is more than capable of making throws outside the pocket, but based on his highlights, he seems most comfortable and productive throwing on time from a traditional dropback or shotgun formation.
Illinois' competition
From the looks of it, not much. In fact, outside of Illinois', Smith hasn't announced any other scholarship offers. Then again, he has been in the portal for only three days, so that could change in the future.
So is Smith an early candidate to replace Altmyer next season? No. Freshman Carson Boyd would seem to be the current frontrunner for the gig, though Illinois may not be done in the transfer portal just yet. With the job potentially being more or less up for grabs in 2026, though, you'd have to think Smith would jump at the opportunity to get involved, especially given that Illinois was the first to offer him.