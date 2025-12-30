Why Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel Has 'Great Respect' for Illinois' Luke Altmyer

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer came back to Champaign for another season in 2025, likely with one very big goal in mind: a College Football Playoff berth. Months later, after a largely underwhelming 8-4 season – through no fault of Altmyer’s – the Illini are off to a Music City Bowl matchup against Tennessee in Nashville on Tuesday (4:30 p.m. CT, ESPN).

Although it can't be what Altmyer envisioned, it’s another opportunity to don the orange and blue alongside his teammates one last time – and, ideally, make program history. (With a win, the Illini would string together back-to-back seasons with nine-plus victories for the first time ever.)

Tennessee's Josh Heupel on what stands out about Illinois' Luke Altmyer

Nov 29, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

To do that, though, Altmyer may need to come up with a marquee performance for the ages, as the task of keeping up with the Volunteers’ explosive offense lands squarely on his shoulders. But if you listen to Tennessee coach Josh Heupel – a former national championship-winning quarterback at Oklahoma – that shouldn’t be too difficult.

“I think he’s got great command of what they’re doing offensively,” Heupel said of Altmyer on Monday, just a day ahead of the Music City Bowl. “Plays extremely efficiently. Very good, quick decision-maker with the ball in his hands, pushing it down the football field. Their ability to run the football and then heavy play-action pass and push it down the field. He’s been accurate in that way, but he’s got the athleticism to be a part of the run game, as well. And it’s not a heavy load of what they do, but certainly situationally and field-zone wise, he becomes the extra hat and they turn the numbers into their favor. Got great respect for him and what he’s done during the course of his career.”

Altmyer, who threw for 2,811 yards (68.1 completion percentage) and 21 touchdowns (against just five interceptions) in 12 games this season, carved out a rather unexpected career at Illinois. Following a mediocre 13-touchdown, 10-interception season in 2023, he put together a breakout campaign in 2024 and never looked back.

In the end, Altmyer may go down as the greatest QB to ever lead the charge for the Illini , and a victory over the Vols’ to secure another nine-win season wouldn’t be just another feather in his cap but perhaps the feat that cements his legacy as the program's finest at the position.

For that to be accomplished, though, Altmyer must display all of those skills and traits that Heupel spoke about, as his decision-making, accuracy and potentially even his legs may be the determining factor on Tuesday.