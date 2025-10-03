Illinois Football Offers Three-Star Offensive Lineman Clayton Lee
Illinois football has made a habit of finding stars in the state of Florida. From Xavier Scott in the secondary to Gabe Jacas off the edge and first-round NFL Draft pick Devon Witherspoon, the Sunshine State pipeline has been kind to the Illini. Last season’s Citrus Bowl victory in Orlando, too, was another reminder of the program’s ties to Florida. Now Bret Bielema’s staff is dipping back into the state's rich football resources again with an offer to offensive tackle prospect Clayton Lee.
Clayton Lee's background
Lee is a towering prospect out of West Nassau County (Callahan, Florida), where he has stood out thanks to his rare size and frame. At 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds, he already looks the part of a future Division I lineman, despite being only a junior (class of 2027). Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Lee has firmly established himself as one of his state's promising young talents.
Lee on the field
Lee already has established himself as an indomitable force in the trenches. Using his massive frame, he consistently overpowers smaller defensive linemen and opens up wide running lanes for his backs. He plays with a physical edge, often driving opponents into the turf, and finishes blocks well beyond the whistle – a trait that highlights both his strength and relentless motor.
For a player his size, Lee moves impressively well. He has already shown the ability to climb to the second level and take on linebackers, a skill that makes him valuable in both power and zone schemes. While his film from last season didn’t feature much work as a lead blocker in space, that aspect of his game is expected to develop as he continues to grow and refine his footwork. With his rare size and promising athleticism, Lee has the foundation to become a dominant presence on the offensive line as his career progresses.
Illinois' recruiting competition
As has become the case with many of Illinois’ top recruiting targets, Lee is already attracting attention from major programs across the country. He holds offers from in-state schools USF and Florida, while schools like Arkansas and Colorado have also joined the race. It’s clear the Illini will face stiff competition to secure his commitment, but Bielema and his staff have proven they can win these battles. With its strong track record in the Sunshine State and growing on-field and developmental success, Illinois appears to be firmly in the mix for Lee.