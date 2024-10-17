Illinois Football Recruits Share Reactions to Week 7 Win Over Purdue
It's probably bad form to admit that Illinois' win over Purdue last Saturday in Champaign is still giving you stress dreams – if you're an Illini recruit, that is. A host of them made visits around the game, which figured to be a languid, confident display of the home team's potentcy in a comfortable win.
That didn't quite happen. The Illini showed off their offensive prowess, with quarterback Luke Altmyer and running back Josh McCray racking up multiple touchdowns each. The defense even shined in the first half, after which Illinois led 24-3.
From then on, however, the afternoon devolved into a back-and-forth battle with intense enough drama to traumatize the average Illini fan, let alone a player weighing his future in coach Bret Bielema's program.
Lucky for the Illini, they got the win in the end – and a handful of recruits in attendance seemed (at least publicly) unfazed by the close call:
Kedric Prince, a recruiting analyst for Illiniguys.com and the host of the podcast "Ked's Recruiting Roundup," also reported that Cam Thomas, a four-star linebacker, confirmed his interest in Illinois.
With a little more luck on Illinois' side, future game-day recruiting visits will reveal an even more impressive on-field product and, ideally, slightly less drama.