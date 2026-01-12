Illinois Football Signs Two More in Transfer Portal – What It Means

The transfer-portal traffic hasn't been all one way for Illinois football in this offseason cycle, but for a time it seemed the Illini were losing more talent and experience than they were bringing in. That seemed to be less the case after Bret Bielema landed a pair of three-star transfer portal players in Georgia State defensive back Deuce Fillmore and Colorado State linebacker Robert Edmonson on Friday.



Before those signings, the Illini had lost 25 players via the portal and signed only 13. There's time for Bielema and Illini to even up that ratio, but what's most important at the moment is that Fillmore and Edmonson are expected to be impact players: Both should play right away – and potentially start.

Deuce Fillmore, Georgia State defensive back

Illinois marks Fillmore's third stop in the past three years. After spending his first two years at Mississippi Gulf Community College, he transferred to play at Georgia State last season.

Going from the junior college level to the FBS level, regardless of what conference it is, is a big jump. But Fillmore made the transition look easy: A redshirt junior, he started all 12 games for the Panthers and was as consistent as they come. He finished with 39 tackles, broke up three passes and allowed only two touchdowns in 498 defensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

In two seasons at Mississippi Gulf CC, Fillmore played in 18 total games, finishing with 48 tackles, three tackles for loss and three interceptions.



A native of Biloxi, Mississippi, Fillmore has one year of eligibility left and may be the frontrunner to start opposite Jaheim Clarke for now. Even if he doesn't start at corner, Fillmore figures to play on special teams and see the field when the Illini defense goes to nickel and dime packages. Illinois has already lost five defensive backs to the portal, so signing Fillmore is a big addition.

Robert Edmonson, Colorado State linebacker

Welcome to the FamILLy, Robert Edmonson pic.twitter.com/9dx9X6kaLI — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) January 10, 2026

Just like Fillmore, Edmonson is on his third school in the past three years. He spent his first two seasons at Prairie View A&M before transferring to Colorado State for the 2025 season.



In 11 games at CSU, Edmonson – a Houston native – racked up 49 tackles, four tackles for loss, an interception and six quarterback hurries. At Prairie View A&M, he played in 11 total games, finishing with 37 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two pass breakups and two quarterback hurries.