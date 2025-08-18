Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Inside Linebacker Malachi Hood
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini junior inside linebacker Malachi Hood. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart – coming soon.
Malachi Hood | Inside Linebacker | Junior | No. 45
Hometown: Plainfield, Illinois
High school: Joliet Catholic
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 235 pounds
Scouting report
Hood, a three-star recruit coming out of a traditional Illinois high school power in Joliet Catholic, was faster and more athletic than many top linebacker prospects but needed to fill out. He has done that over the past several years and now, after recovering from an injury that robbed him of his 2023 season, seems fully recovered and ready to deploy his explosiveness in any role in 2025.
Hood can shed blockers, get through traffic, chase down ball carriers, burst into the backfield to make plays and capably cover backs and tight ends in pass coverage – qualities that translate well to special teams as well. His recognition, discipline and consistency (all characteristics developed with repetitions) will determine whether he can make the leap this fall, but he is by all accounts a smart, dedicated player who would seem to have great potential to do that.
Experience
Poor timing and bad luck delayed the launch of Hood's Illinois career. He played in one game as a freshman, then suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in 2023 that led to his redshirting. He was stuck behind starters Dylan Rosiek and Kenenna Odeluga in 2024, but Hood took advantage when a Rosiek injury called for a reserve to take over.
He made an important fumble recovery in the Michigan win, and in the final week of the regular season, in an expanded role, Hood delivered three solo tackles – including two sacks, both of which forced fumbles – to help key a win over Northwestern that punched Illinois' ticket to the Citrus Bowl. He added another tackle in that game against South Carolina and allowed the Illini coaches to enter the offseason with zero concerns about depth at inside linebacker.
Year
Team
Games
Tackles
TFL-Yds
Sacks
INTs
Pass breakups
Forced fumbles
2024
Illinois
12
14
2-23
2
0
1
2
2022
Illinois
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Media highlights
What they're saying
“Malachi is very talented. He really just got kind of clear right before we started fall camp, so we really didn't know what [he could provide]. And then [linebackers coach Archie McDaniel] came in during the spring, but Archie had never really been around him. Then I think our strength coaches, right away during the course of summer, were like, 'Hey, Bret, Malachi is probably your most explosive, dynamic, athletic linebacker. He just hadn't played a lot of snaps, so we're excited to see him ... really continue to grow and develop," head coach Bret Bielema said after Hood's breakout performance against Northwestern last fall.
2025 outlook
With Odeluga and a healthy Rosiek both back this season, Hood will have an uphill battle ahead of him to take over a starting spot. But Illinois' coaches have been intent on finding ways to get him on the field, and increasingly they seem to view the top 3-4 spots at the position as virtually interchangeable (with James Kreutz also pressing for more reps).
Hood isn't likely to put up huge numbers under that scenario, but he will be kept fresh and turned loose to use his physical gifts and growing experience in the most favorable situations – special teams, certainly, but also likely most passing downs and certain run-defense packages. With another step forward, he would be a virtual lock to return in 2026 as an Illini starter.