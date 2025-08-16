Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Inside Linebacker James Kreutz
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini junior inside linebacker James Kreutz. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart – coming soon.
James Kreutz | Inside Linebacker | Junior | No. 41
Hometown: Bannockburn, Illinois
High school: Loyola Academy
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 225 pounds
Scouting report
It probably shouldn't come as a surprise that James Kreutz, a heady, knowledgeable inside linebacker, comes from a football family (older brother Josh is the Illini center and father Olin was a six-time Pro Bowler with the Chicago Bears). Although the youngest Kreutz can hold up just fine in pass coverage, his game is best suited for stopping the run.
With a sturdy 225-pound frame, Kreutz can shed lead blockers on inside runs but has the athleticism to chase down running backs bouncing runs outside. He’s also valuable in blitzing situations, taking full advantage of his combination of speed and strength.
Experience
Following a season-ending injury to linebacker Dylan Rosiek last season, Kreutz stepped up from big-time reserve to starter – and immediately flourished. Despite starting in just four games (he did appear in all 13), Kreutz finished the 2024 season fourth on the team in tackles with 55, while adding 0.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries and a pass breakup.
A redshirt freshman in 2022, Kreutz played in three games but was named “Illinois’ Defensive Look Team Player of the Year," a sign of his integral impact on the scout team in practice. In 2023, Kreutz appeared in all 12 games, earning the start in one. Although his 18 tackles didn’t leap off the stat sheet, he did add a sack and a fumble recovery.
Year
Team
Games
Tackles
TFL-Yds
Sacks
INTs
Pass breakups
Forced fumbles
2024
Illinois
13
55
0-0
0
0
0
0
2023
Illinois
12
18
1-12
1
0
0
0
2022
Illinois
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
Media highlights
What they're saying
“I think it’s just practice and film study, and just practicing hard. And once you get into the game, you’ve got to execute, and James did that last week,” said Illinois center Josh Kreutz on his brother James’ career-high 12-tackle outing against Rutgers last year.
2025 outlook
After picking up the reins from Rosiek and showcasing his ability as the on-field coach of the defense at middle linebacker, Kreutz will have an excellent chance to lock down the other starting spot inside alongside Rosiek in 2025 – despite the late-season emergence of Malachi Hood and presence of Kenenna Odeluga.
Defensive coordinator Aaron Henry has the luxury of, and tends to be inclined to, mix and match, so whether or not Kreutz gets the starting nod at either inside linebacker spot, he figures to earn plenty of game reps.