Illinois Football Unveils New Throwback Helmets for Purdue Showdown
If, oddly, you happen to be a fan of both helmet swag and nostalgia, then you've come to the right place.
On Saturday, when Illinois (4-1) hosts Purdue (1-4) in Champaign, Illinois, at 2:30 p.m. CT, fashion-conscious fans will be treated to retro-look headgear for the Illini players. The idea: Celebrate bygone but beloved eras of Illinois football and the upcoming 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium while also making the program some extra dough. (The game-worn throwback helmets are being sold to I FUND and Varsity I members, as well as the general public – if supplies remain.)
The official team website describes this week's Four Stars helmets thusly: "Famously worn during Dick Butkus' years at Illinois, the Fighting Illini wore versions of the four-star helmets from 1962-68. Players' numbers were featured under the four stars, and the helmet donned a gray facemask with white-blue-white center stripes."
We can think of another description:
Sweet.
The Illini have already worn three different throwback helmet versions for 2024 home games – the Block I, the Underlined Illini and the Arched Illini – and have two more variations on the way. (Players will wear the Block I helmet again for the Nov. 16 home finale against Michigan State,)
For the remainder of this Illini season – including a real treat for next week's 100th anniversary commemoration against Michigan – home is where the helmet is.