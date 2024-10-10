Illini now

Illinois Football Unveils New Throwback Helmets for Purdue Showdown

Fourth of six retro Illini helmets will make an appearance against the Boilermakers on Saturday

Jason Langendorf

Oct 30, 2010; Champaign, IL, USA; A detailed view of the Illinois Fighting Illini helmet during the pre-game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2010; Champaign, IL, USA; A detailed view of the Illinois Fighting Illini helmet during the pre-game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images / Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images
If, oddly, you happen to be a fan of both helmet swag and nostalgia, then you've come to the right place.

On Saturday, when Illinois (4-1) hosts Purdue (1-4) in Champaign, Illinois, at 2:30 p.m. CT, fashion-conscious fans will be treated to retro-look headgear for the Illini players. The idea: Celebrate bygone but beloved eras of Illinois football and the upcoming 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium while also making the program some extra dough. (The game-worn throwback helmets are being sold to I FUND and Varsity I members, as well as the general public – if supplies remain.)

The official team website describes this week's Four Stars helmets thusly: "Famously worn during Dick Butkus' years at Illinois, the Fighting Illini wore versions of the four-star helmets from 1962-68. Players' numbers were featured under the four stars, and the helmet donned a gray facemask with white-blue-white center stripes."

We can think of another description:

Sweet.


The Illini have already worn three different throwback helmet versions for 2024 home games – the Block I, the Underlined Illini and the Arched Illini – and have two more variations on the way. (Players will wear the Block I helmet again for the Nov. 16 home finale against Michigan State,)

For the remainder of this Illini season – including a real treat for next week's 100th anniversary commemoration against Michigan – home is where the helmet is.

Jason Langendorf
JASON LANGENDORF

Jason Langendorf is a longtime journalist who has covered football and basketball, among other sports, for ESPN, Sporting News, the Chicago Sun-Times and numerous other publications.

