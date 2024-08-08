Illinois Throwback Jerseys Revealed Ahead of Oct. 19 Michigan Football Game
This season marks a milestone for the Illinois Fighting Illini football program.
More specifically, on Oct. 19, Illinois welcomes the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines to town to commemorate Memorial Stadium’s 100th year of existence with the "Rededication Game."
But the game between the Illini and Michigan will look a little different, one that would make ex-Illini great Harold “Red” Grange proud.
According to a press release from Illinois Athletics Wednesday night, the team plans to wear throwback-style uniforms, paying tribute to Grange’s legendary performance against those same Wolverines and preserving the history of arguably the most significant era in program history.
Illinois won national championships in football in 1914, 1919, 1923, 1927, and 1951 while having sporadic success during the 1980s, 1990s, and infrequent years during the 2000s. This included an upset win against then-No.1 Ohio State in 2007, ending what would have likely been a perfect season.
At press time, kickoff and TV designations have not been determined, nor have any plans for the week of the game regarding on-campus promotion, etc. Of course, this will partially be determined by how Illinois fares to that point, as its season begins three weeks from today.
Below is a video displaying the creation of the helmets and why it was essential to get the near-exact replica correct.
The official Illini ‘X’ account shared pictures of what the uniform will look like, gaining positive responses from college football fans everywhere.
For now, the anticipation builds for an Illinois team aiming to return to the postseason and rekindle the greatness Grange and others who came after him will hope to achieve.
Zain Bando is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or follow him on X @zainbando99