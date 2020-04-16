IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Vegas Casino & DraftKings Project Illini Not To Be Bowl Eligible in 2020

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois has had four coaching changes since the Illinois football program has made it to a bowl game in back-to-back seasons.

And judging by the over/under gambling lines of Caesars Palace casino in Las Vegas and DraftKing’s online gambling operation, the Illini are not expected to break that streak with the 2020 campaign.

Both Caesars and DraftKings set the over/under win total mark for the 2020 Illini football season at five, meaning you’d have to bet the over (-115) if you believe Illinois will get to the 6-6 mark needed to qualify for bowl eligibility. DraftKings has set odds at Illinois going under the five-win mark in 2020 (-137) more likely than over five wins (+110).

NOTE: For those of you not fluent in gambling odds, Fan Duel is setting the odds at Illinois win total to where if you bet the under, you have to bet $137 in order to just win $100. If you bet the over, you can bet $100 in order to win $110.

Illinois broke a five-year streak of not playing in a bowl game last season but finished the 2019 campaign with three straight losses including a 35-20 defeat to California in the Redbox Bowl on Dec. 30.

The last time Illinois played in back-to-back bowl games was winning the 2010 Texas Bowl over Baylor, which was quarterbacked by future Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffith III, and the 2011 Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl over UCLA. Illinois fired Ron Zook before they played in the 2011 bowl game against UCLA and so the last time the Illini played in bowl games in consecutive seasons with the same head coach was 1991 and 1992 with Lou Tepper on the sidelines.

Lovie Smith returns to Champaign for his fifth year as head coach after overseeing the Illini defense, which will need to replace several starting members of its front seven in 2020, lead the nation in defensive touchdowns with six and finishing in the top-five in fumbles recovered, fumbles forced, and turnovers gained last season. Junior linebacker Jake Hansen was the nation's leader in forced fumbles and ranked sixth in fumbles recovered. Offensively, starting quarterback Brandon Peters returns along with eight starters including junior receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe, one of the top big-play threats in the nation after ranking 20th in FBS yards per reception and 25th in receiving touchdowns. On special teams, Big Ten Punter of the Year selection Blake Hayes averaged 44.6 yards per punt to lead the conference and rank 18th nationally.

The Fighting Illini are scheduled to open the 2020 slate with three straight home contests against in-state opponent Illinois State (Friday, Sept. 4), Connecticut (Sept. 12) and Bowling Green (Sept. 19). The 2020 home schedule features seven home games, including conference matchups against Purdue (Homecoming on Oct. 17), Minnesota (Foundation Weekend on Oct. 24), Iowa (Dads Day on Nov. 7) and College Football Playoff Semifinalist Ohio State (Senior Day on Nov. 21). Illinois is slated to have Big Ten road games on the 2020 schedule (at Rutgers on Oct. 3, at Nebraska on Oct. 10, at Rose Bowl participant Wisconsin on Oct. 31, at Indiana on Nov. 14 and at Northwestern on Nov. 28).

Obviously this five-win total by the oddsmakers came before Illinois announced the verbal commitments of graduate transfer wide receiver Desmond Dan from New Mexico State and graduate transfer offensive lineman Blake Jeresaty from FCS Wofford.

“Even without adding anyone (before the start of this upcoming season), we have confidence in this football team,” Lovie Smith said on March 27. “We talk a lot about the graduate transfers who are coming but I’m basing our optimism on what we have right now.” 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA Increases Virtual Contact Time Between Staff & Players

The NCAA announced, starting Monday, they’ve doubled the virtual contact between coaching staffs and players.

Matthew Stevens

Underwood’s Statement On Ayo’s Announcement Leaves Little Hope For His Return To Illini

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood releases a statement leaving little doubt the Illini sophomore guard will remain in the NBA draft process.

Matthew Stevens

COLUMN: Illini Fans Know They’ve Already Said Goodbye To Ayo

Ayo Dosunmu’s draft announcement wasn’t subtle because that’s admittedly not one of his strengths. It was undoubtedly a goodbye.

Matthew Stevens

BREAKING NEWS: “I'm 100% Locked In”: Illini Guard Ayo Dosunmu Declares For 2020 NBA Draft

Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu declares for the 2020 NBA Draft but says he hasn’t hired an agent.

Matthew Stevens

A College Football Season In Spring 2021? Chris Fowler Cites Unnamed Sources Telling Him It Is Possible

ESPN play-by-play broadcaster Chris Fowler says he has what he calls “informed speculation” telling him that college football could start in February.

Matthew Stevens

Illinois Law School Grad J.J. Polk Hired By Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls hired Illinois Law School graduate J.J. Polk from the New Orleans Pelicans to serve as an assistant general manager.

Matthew Stevens

FCS All-American OL Blake Jeresaty Commits To Illinois

Blake Jeresaty, a 2019 Associated Press All-America selection at Wofford, verbally committed to Illinois as a graduate transfer.

Matthew Stevens

by

philc883

“Boxes Were Instantly Checked” - Why Illinois Was The Perfect Fit for A FCS All-American OL

Wofford OL Blake Jeresaty had three major goals in picking a transfer destination. Just six days later, he decided Illinois hit all three perfectly.

Matthew Stevens

Graduate Transfer WR Desmond Dan Commits To Illinois

New Mexico State graduate transfer wide receiver Desmond Dan announces his verbal commitment to Illinois.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Coach Lovie Smith Remains "Optimistic" College Football Can Be Played In 2020

Despite remaining "optimistic" over a 2020 college football season happening, Lovie Smith is also realistically paying attention to medical and health experts daily.

Matthew Stevens