Vegas Casino & DraftKings Project Illini Not To Be Bowl Eligible in 2020

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois has had four coaching changes since the Illinois football program has made it to a bowl game in back-to-back seasons.

And judging by the over/under gambling lines of Caesars Palace casino in Las Vegas and DraftKing’s online gambling operation, the Illini are not expected to break that streak with the 2020 campaign.

Both Caesars and DraftKings set the over/under win total mark for the 2020 Illini football season at five, meaning you’d have to bet the over (-115) if you believe Illinois will get to the 6-6 mark needed to qualify for bowl eligibility. DraftKings has set odds at Illinois going under the five-win mark in 2020 (-137) more likely than over five wins (+110).

NOTE: For those of you not fluent in gambling odds, Fan Duel is setting the odds at Illinois win total to where if you bet the under, you have to bet $137 in order to just win $100. If you bet the over, you can bet $100 in order to win $110.

Illinois broke a five-year streak of not playing in a bowl game last season but finished the 2019 campaign with three straight losses including a 35-20 defeat to California in the Redbox Bowl on Dec. 30.

The last time Illinois played in back-to-back bowl games was winning the 2010 Texas Bowl over Baylor, which was quarterbacked by future Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffith III, and the 2011 Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl over UCLA. Illinois fired Ron Zook before they played in the 2011 bowl game against UCLA and so the last time the Illini played in bowl games in consecutive seasons with the same head coach was 1991 and 1992 with Lou Tepper on the sidelines.

Lovie Smith returns to Champaign for his fifth year as head coach after overseeing the Illini defense, which will need to replace several starting members of its front seven in 2020, lead the nation in defensive touchdowns with six and finishing in the top-five in fumbles recovered, fumbles forced, and turnovers gained last season. Junior linebacker Jake Hansen was the nation's leader in forced fumbles and ranked sixth in fumbles recovered. Offensively, starting quarterback Brandon Peters returns along with eight starters including junior receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe, one of the top big-play threats in the nation after ranking 20th in FBS yards per reception and 25th in receiving touchdowns. On special teams, Big Ten Punter of the Year selection Blake Hayes averaged 44.6 yards per punt to lead the conference and rank 18th nationally.

The Fighting Illini are scheduled to open the 2020 slate with three straight home contests against in-state opponent Illinois State (Friday, Sept. 4), Connecticut (Sept. 12) and Bowling Green (Sept. 19). The 2020 home schedule features seven home games, including conference matchups against Purdue (Homecoming on Oct. 17), Minnesota (Foundation Weekend on Oct. 24), Iowa (Dads Day on Nov. 7) and College Football Playoff Semifinalist Ohio State (Senior Day on Nov. 21). Illinois is slated to have Big Ten road games on the 2020 schedule (at Rutgers on Oct. 3, at Nebraska on Oct. 10, at Rose Bowl participant Wisconsin on Oct. 31, at Indiana on Nov. 14 and at Northwestern on Nov. 28).

Obviously this five-win total by the oddsmakers came before Illinois announced the verbal commitments of graduate transfer wide receiver Desmond Dan from New Mexico State and graduate transfer offensive lineman Blake Jeresaty from FCS Wofford.

“Even without adding anyone (before the start of this upcoming season), we have confidence in this football team,” Lovie Smith said on March 27. “We talk a lot about the graduate transfers who are coming but I’m basing our optimism on what we have right now.”