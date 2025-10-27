First Look at Illinois Football's Week 10 Opponent: Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Antwan Raymond (@antwanraymond8) is quietly having one of the most dominant stretches of any RB in @RFootball history. His last 7 games:



114 carries for 655 yards (5.7 ypc) & 14 TDs



That's a season long pace (13 games) of:



1,216 yards & 26 TDs. Stud.



pic.twitter.com/RJjEX1ZEAS