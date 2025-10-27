First Look at Illinois Football's Week 10 Opponent: Rutgers Scarlet Knights
It was a tough trip to Seattle for Illinois football, which not only suffered its third loss of the season but also saw its College Football Playoff hopes vanish in the process. Still, there is plenty left on the table for Bret Bielema’s squad. With bowl positioning and no less than the future of the program on the line, the Illini must regroup quickly and refocus to ready for a possibly underrated Rutgers team – a squad that has been flying under the radar but could make things interesting in Champaign this Saturday (11 a.m. CT, NBC).
Rutgers at a glance
The Scarlet Knights are led by Greg Schiano, the program’s all-time leader in coaching wins, now in his second stint at the helm. Since returning to Piscataway, Schiano has restored toughness and discipline to a program that had long struggled to find its footing in the Big Ten. His teams are known for playing hard-nosed defense and controlling the line of scrimmage, traits that have helped Rutgers climb back toward respectability.
Rutgers opened the season with three straight wins before running into a tough stretch in conference play, dropping four consecutive games to Iowa, Minnesota, Washington and Oregon. The Scarlet Knights responded by taking down Purdue over the weekend to get back on track. Now two wins away from bowl eligibility, they will arrive in Champaign eager to build on that momentum and continue their push toward the postseason.
Scarlet Knights on the field
Rutgers is led by senior quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, a steady Big Ten veteran who began his career at Minnesota before transferring. Now in his second season with the Scarlet Knights, Kaliakmanis has provided leadership and composure under center, helping guide a balanced offense that is capable of attacking defenses in multiple ways. Although he hasn’t relied much on his legs this year, he has the athleticism to extend plays and keep defenses honest.
Through the air, Kaliakmanis has leaned on a dependable trio of pass-catchers in sophomore KJ Duff, junior Ian Strong and senior DT Sheffield. That group has combined for 1,748 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, consistently making plays in big moments. Together, they form one of the more underrated receiving units in the conference.
In the backfield, sophomore running back Antwan Raymond has emerged as the engine of the Rutgers offense. He has racked up 731 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground, showcasing a combination of burst, agility and toughness to help the Scarlet Knights keep the chains moving. Raymond’s ability to make defenders miss in space and turn short gains into long runs has been crucial for offensive balance. He’s coming off one of his strongest outings of the season, having posted 116 yards and a touchdown in the win over Purdue.
Rutgers' defense, though mostly steady, has struggled against elite offenses, allowing 56 points to Oregon and 38 to Washington. Still, Schiano’s unit remains tough and disciplined, built on physical play and sound fundamentals. Senior edge rusher Bradley Weaver leads the team with 2.5 sacks, anchoring a front that has totaled just nine on the year but continues to generate pressure through smart scheming and effort. They don't overwhelm opponents with athleticism, but the Scarlet Knights force offenses to stay sharp by, limiting big plays and capitalizing on mistakes.
Illinois vs. Rutgers matchup
It has been a somewhat disappointing season for the Illini compared to what many expected back in August, but there’s still plenty left to play for. A 10-win season is still on the table – though it would require Bielema’s squad to win out and cap the season with a bowl victory. That path begins this weekend in Champaign, where Illinois will look to get back on track after back-to-back losses. The offense, led by standout quarterback Luke Altmyer, has been explosive for most of the year and will look to take advantage of a Rutgers defense that has struggled to contain top-tier attacks.
Team
2025 Record
PPG
PPG Allowed
3rd Down %
3rd Down % Allowed
Red Zone %
Red Zone % Allowed
TOs
Opponent TOs
Illinois
5-3
32.9
27.5
41.8
48.5
83.8
93.3
8
10
Rutgers
4-4
31.4
30.6
40.7
40.8
80.0
87.5
7
8
Defensively, Illinois has endured its share of growing pains in Big Ten play, but this matchup offers a chance to regroup and regain confidence. Facing a balanced Scarlet Knights offense led by a veteran quarterback, the Illini will need to tighten things up in coverage and win the battle up front. With bowl positioning and recruiting optics still on the line, this weekend feels like a classic get-right game – one that could reignite Illinois’ confidence and set the tone for a strong finish to the season.