Social Media Reacts to Illinois' Disappointing Defeat Against Washington
Illinois football fans wanted to believe that this year's team would operate as an extension of the 2024 group that captured lightning in a bottle and won a program-high-tying 10 games. It seemed not only plausible but probable given the boatload of returning starters – including quarterback Luke Altmyer – Bret Bielema and his staff would be able to deploy throughout an exceptionally favorable schedule of regular-season games.
It hasn't shaped up that way. Illinois' margin for error last year was a razor's edge, and for all the good vibes and fortune surrounding the team going into 2025, little had changed in that regard. When the Illini haven't beaten up on lesser teams, consistently minimizing mistakes and capitalizing on those of their opponents, they have been exposed by superior talent and coaching. Altmyer wasn't at his sharpest Saturday, but he was the least of Illinois' problems in a 42-25 loss to Washington in Seattle.
The offensive line held the Huskies to zero sacks, but it also didn't give Altmyer much time before he was forced to release or keep him from getting his bones rattled afterwards. Receivers dropped or were stripped on multiple throws that would have gone for first downs – or even scores. The run game was quieted by another defense able to create penetration and physically overwhelm the Illini at the point of attack.
And by comparison, those were the highlights. The Illinois defense was a hot mess, even taking into account the difficulty of the assignment at Husky Stadium and the quality of Washington's skill players – including quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (346 combined passing and rushing yards, four touchdowns), receiver Denzel Boston (10 receptions, 153 yards, one TD) and running back Jonah Coleman (107 total yards, two TDs).
The Illini, coming off a bye week that left them as healthy as they have been all season and in position to take advantage of Bielema's longstanding success with extra prep, simply weren't ready for the moment. All the characteristics of last year's Illini – discipline, smarts, maximizing resources and pouncing on every opportunity – seem to have escaped this year's model. Illinois has more wiggle room against a softer schedule down the stretch, but the CFP dream is dead, a new high-water mark of 11 wins is out of reach and much of the wind behind the program's sails has gone still.
Did Illini Nation want to talk about it after Saturday's disappointment?