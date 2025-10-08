Who is Illinois Football's X-Factor Against Ohio State?
Against a team as talented as Ohio State, no single player can carry Illinois alone. It’s going to take a team-wide effort – and the support of a raucous Gies Memorial Stadium crowd – to even give the Illini a shot at upsetting the defending national champions. But if one player can swing the momentum, it’s Hank Beatty. The versatile playmaker has been electric all season, and his ability to change games in an instant makes him Illinois’ X-factor heading into Saturday’s showdown with OSU.
Illinois won't get much help from the run game
Ohio State’s defense has been nothing short of suffocating. Not only has it beaten down opposing offenses – it has broken their will. Opponents have scored on just 37.5 percent of red-zone trips in 2025, and incredibly, the Buckeyes haven’t allowed a single touchdown inside the 20-yard line. They have given up only two touchdowns all season – both through the air – a stat that underscores just how dominant this unit is.
That means Illinois most likely won’t be able to rely on its ground game. The Illini managed just 2.9 yards per carry against a Purdue run defense that has struggled all year, and things won’t get any easier against Ohio State’s front. If Illinois wants to move the ball, it will have to be through the air – and through Beatty.
In Hank Beatty they trust
Beatty has proven time and again that he can change a game in a flash. Whether it’s his 70-yard punt return touchdown against Western Illinois, his rushing score versus Duke or his knack for turning short catches into chunk plays, he has been the spark that ignites this Illinois offense. He has scored in nearly every way imaginable – rushing, receiving, passing and returning – and continues to be quarterback Luke Altmyer’s go-to weapon when the Illini need a play.
We already know Altmyer will compete – he has been poised and productive in every game this season. But even with Altmyer playing at a high level, Illinois will need something special to take down the Buckeyes. That “something” has to be Beatty. When he is involved and explosive, Illinois looks like a top-15 offense. When he is quiet, the entire unit stalls. Just look at the Indiana loss, in which he managed only two catches for 13 yards and the offense looked lifeless.
The formula is simple: if Illinois wants a fighting chance against the nation’s best, Beatty has to go nuclear. He is the one player capable of breaking Ohio State’s rhythm on defense and flipping field position with punt returns. He doesn’t necessarily need to find the end zone – he just needs to make plays. If Beatty can consistently deliver chunk gains and extend drives, the Illini might just have a shot at shocking the college football world.