ESPN Projects Illinois Basketball's 2026-27 Ceiling and Floor: Are They Too Low?

In light of the David Mirkovic injury , there are questions entering Illinois’ 2026-27 campaign – namely how the frontcourt depth will fare if Mirkovic is unable to give it a go early in the season.

But initial reports offer an encouraging outlook on Mirkovic’s recovery timeline , and even in the event of a less-than-ideal return date, the bare-minimum expectation is that Mirkovic will be back in action at some point this season.

So although it’s an indisputably undesirable situation Mirkovic and the Illini currently find themselves in, it isn’t one that should affect them come March – or so the average observer would think.

But, apparently, ESPN’s Myron Medcalf is no tpical observer . The college hoops pundit offered a ceiling and floor for each team in the Big Ten. We’ll let you be the judge – and then offer our own take.

ESPN projects Illinois basketball's best- and worst-case finishes

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts against the Connecticut Huskies in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Illinois’ postseason ceiling: Final Four

Illinois’ postseason floor: NCAA Tournament Round of 32

We’ll start with the floor: It’s perfectly fair. (In fact, it’s the same “worst-case scenario” outlook we projected here at Illinois on SI.) By the very nature of the Big Dance, chaos reigns. Let’s say the Illini earn a high seed in the NCAA Tournament – which is more than reasonable even if Mirkovic is less than himself and all the pieces don't fit quite as well as expected. It's a safe assumption that a group this loaded will cruise through the first round.

But then the Illini would face an eight or nine seed – and perhaps higher – in the Round of 32. And as any follower of the NCAA Tournament knows, those postseason upsets are hardly once-in-a-blue-moon events. And not for nothing, but Brad Underwood-led clubs haven't exactly been known for their ability to consistently win games they’re supposed to.

Now let's shift to the ceiling – a Final Four appearance. First of all, by no means is that kind of run not an extraordinary accomplishment. But weren’t the Illini just there? And do they not bring back five of their top eight contributors from a season ago?

Virtually any team returning as many members of a Final Four team as Illinois will be in 2026-27 is a Final Four contender, at the very least – not the very best. But when you add an uber-talented freshman class and one of the best transfers in the country (Stefan Vaaks) into the mix, the Illini almost certainly have a ceiling that includes two more wins to clinch a national championship.

In Medcalf’s defense, he does conclude with the following statement: “If [Mirkovic] can return to 100% early enough, this team’s ceiling is raised significantly.” Presumably, “significantly” can be quantified as two more wins and a national championship ceiling.

Regardless, it shouldn’t be up for debate. Take any Illini off this 2026-27 squad, and they’re still a national championship contender (albeit perhaps not one of the favorites, as they currently are). Their depth, size and seemingly infinite arsenal of weapons is what makes them so special entering next season.