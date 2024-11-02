Instant Analysis: Illinois Falls to Minnesota, 25-17
Whoever said that it's better to be lucky than good wasn't watching Saturday in Champaign when Illinois' luck finally ran out.
Facing a Minnesota team on a three-game winning streak and that for much of the second half seemed no more than a play away from putting the game out of reach, the No. 24 Illini nevertheless had their chances to pull a rabbit out of their hat. Instead, after too many botched opportunities and a last-gasp drive that came up a little short on magic left Illinois with litte more than regret and a 25-17 defeat.
Illinois entered the game 8-3 in one-score games since 2023 – tied for the most wins in FBS during that span, according to FS1 – and a 3-0 record in such games this season. Folks in Kansas, Nebraska and Purdue are undoubtedly still grumbling about it.
But now it's Illini fans' turn to sulk. Ill-timed penalties on the part of the Gophers kept giving Illinois new life, and even after falling behind by eight points late in the fourth quarter, quarterback Luke Altmyer straightened up a sputtering offense for the first time all day and threatened to drive the length of the field to potentially tie the game before the end of regulation.
In the end, the Illini's inconsistent pass blocking bit them – and Altmyer – at the worst possible time, as Minnesota's Jah Joyner bull-rushed around left end with 35 seconds to play and caught Altmyer's arm to pop the ball loose and allow teammate Danny Strigow to pounce on it. Game over.
Although the numbers looked similar for both teams in many areas (total yards: Minnesota 361, Illinois 352), the Gophers simply got a bit more done in critical moments than the Illini did. Example: Minnesota went 3-for-3 in the red zone, while Illinois went 1-for-2. The playmaking ability of the vaunted bend-but-don't-break Illini defense disappeared Saturday (one sack, no turnovers), while the Gophers racked up eight tackles for loss – so often in key moments, none as big as the Altmyer sack to end the game.
Illinois (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) is no longer even a dark-horse contender to win the Big Ten, and the supposed end-of-season cakewalk that lay ahead now looks suspiciously like a minefield for coach Bret Bielema and his crew. Good luck, Illini.