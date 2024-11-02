Watch: Illinois RB Josh McCray Breaks Tackles on Big Scoring Run

Illini now

Illinois running back Josh McCray (6) turns upfield after catching a pass in the second quarter of a Big Ten football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in State College, Pa. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Down 10-3 against Minnesota late in the second quarter, No. 24 Illinois had just given up a 29-yard rushing touchdown to Gophers running back Darius Taylor.

On the following drive, after quarterback Luke Altmyer found receiver Zakhari Franklin for a 15-yard pickup on second-and-18, the Illini were facing a third-and-short and decided to go to the ground.

Having struggled to generate offense on the ground all half (14 carries for 28 yards), Illinois was in desperate need of a game-breaker to help open the field for Altmyer and the passing game – and maybe even make a dent on the scoreboard.

They got both. On the handoff running back Josh McCray cut back twice – first against the grain and then shifting again – shed multiple tackles and recovered his balance to outrun the only Gophers defenders with a chance to make a play for a 42-yard touchdown.

Minnesota followed with a quick drive capped by a 45-yard field goal to take a 13-10 lead into halftime. The Gophers will receive the second-half kickoff, but McCray's run may have finally given the Illini offense the opening it needed.

