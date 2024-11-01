Illinois Football Injury Report: Pat Bryant Status Update
As charmed as the 2024 college football has often felt for Illinois up to this point – and especially before last week's 38-9 comedown against Oregon – it can be easy to forget: the Illini's last four regular-season games aren't going to win themselves.
A stretch of Minnesota, Michigan State, at Rutgers and at Northwestern (combined Big Ten record: 7-13) may seem cushy, but let's keep things in perspective: the Illini are a good team – but not a dominant one. Good fortune, including fairly robust roster health, smiled on Illinois through the season's first half, but that luck is already being tested.
Exhibit A: receiver Pat Bryant, who was hit hard and took a nasty spill against Oregon, sending him into the concussion protocol after the game. Through Thursday, Bryant hadn't been on the field for practice – although he was on the sideline for Tuesday's practice (wearing sunglasses, to avoid the glare aggravating his condition), coach Bret Bielema said on his Wednesday show.
Bielema also offered a story about the postgame trip home from Eugene that, while well short of a physician's diagnosis, sounded a bit cryptic.
"We were on the plane, and we have all our captains and our O-linemen and D-linemen sit up front," Bielema said. "Pat got on and was ... I'll just say that he was chippy, he was talkative. Everyone was looking around, because no one on the plane was talking. I said, 'Just give him a minute. He's not quite with us yet.' But he came back quickly, and he's been awesome."
At his Thursday press conference, Bielema didn't speak specifically of Bryant, who leads the team in receiving yards (510) and touchdowns (seven). But his comments suggested that the senior receiver would be a game-time decision for the Gophers:
"I don't know where it's gonna land, but on Saturday we'll make some final decisions," Bielema said. "But obviously some key guys got injured in the Oregon game. Very, very limited in their comeback.
"By the Big Ten policy, we'll send out the two-hour report beforehand and we'll let it roll."
Whether Bryant is healthy and ready to roll himself will have a significant influence on Illinois' ability to recover from last week's stumble. Against a Gophers squad that ranks second in the nation in interceptions (15) and is actually favored against Illinois on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, on FS1), quarterback Luke Altmyer and the Illini will need all the passing-game playmaking and experience they can get.