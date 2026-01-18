Illinois Offers Four-Star Receiver and Pass-Catching Tight End – What It Means

Just like the majority of teams in college football, Illinois' focus in recent weeks has been on the transfer portal. But on Friday, Bret Bielema and his staff changed course and offered a pair of high school recruits. The Illini offered four-star junior wide receiver Tre Moore and sophomore tight end Jordan McKinley.

Tre Moore, wide receiver

Moore, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound receiver from Pflugerville (Texas) Weiss, is ranked No. 18 in the nation at his position, per 247Sports. He can play outside or in the slot, high-point the ball, grab the contested catch, make the first defender miss, finish after the catch and even block. He looks like the complete package.

Coming off a monster junior year for the Wolves in 2025 – 85 catches for 1,443 yards and 19 touchdowns – Moore is being pursued by just about every big school you can name. It wouldn't be a surprise if he were to leap into the top 10 by the end of his senior year – what we're seeing on tape is that good.

If the Illini are to have any shot of landing Moore, they need to get him on campus soon. He already has 39 scholarship offers and has visited Texas A&M, so Illinois has some work to do going forward.

Jordan McKinley, tight end

McKinley – a 6-foot-3, 220-pound tight end from Wilmette, Illinois, who attends Loyala Academy in Chicago – isn't the prototype at his position. The Ramblers use him more as a wide receiver than as a tight end, which makes him an interesting prospect. Loyola runs a ton of five-wide looks, and more often than not, McKinley lines up as the X receiver in empty-backfield formations.

In any case, he produced in a big way as a sophomore last year: 711 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns. McKinley plays against some of the best teams in the country week in and week out, and with two years of high school remaining already appears to have a bright future ahead of him.

But because McKinley isn't a burner on the outside, his position in college isn't yet certain. If he continues to grow and gain weight, there's a decent chance he'll stick at tight end in college. But if he doesn't get any taller or really fill out, he may be slotted at receiver at the next level. Regardless, he will continue to draw increasing interest from Power 5 schools.