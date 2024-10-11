‘Unique’ Illinois Running Backs: Poised to Romp Against Purdue?
“Unique.” That’s the word Illinois coach Bret Bielema used multiple times to describe his 2024 club’s running back group. And if the road to enlightenment means appreciating our differences, Bielema is surely more than halfway home to a zen state.
On Thursday, ahead of Saturday’s home matchup against Purdue (2:30 p.m. CT on FS1), Bielema said of his running backs that “every one of those guys has a good skill set for that position, but they’re all uniquely different.” And that’s what the coach believes sets apart this year’s Illini running attack from previous seasons.
Although there may not be a singular, workhorse-style runner in the mold of Chase Brown on the 2024 roster, the Illini have four backs who already have topped 100 yards through five games. Kaden Feagin, Ca’Lil Valentine, Josh McCray and Aidan Laughery have all eclipsed the century mark, but each has done it in their own – dare we say it – unique way.
This group will have a chance to truly break out against the Boilermakers, who have the fourth-worst run defense in Division I football (239.2 yards) and will be breaking in a rookie quarterback in Ryan Browne on Saturday.
Who knows? Maybe all four of these Illini runners will get a chance to turn in a C-note against Purdue:
Kaden Feagin, sophomore
The lead back, if you had to designate one. Feagin, a home-grown Central Illinois product, currently paces the team in rushing with 306 yards, highlighted by a 108-yard outing in Week 1. A 6-foot-3, 250-pounder, Feagin gives the Illini productive power running that helps keep the chains moving.
Ca’Lil Valentine, freshman
With his speed and shiftiness, Valentine brings an elusive flair and a stark change of pace from Feagin. Bielema describes Valentine as having a “skill set that none of those other guys can really possess.” Valentine was a dual-sport star in high school who put up sub-11-second times in the 100-meter dash, according to 247 sports.
Josh McCray, junior
Coming off of a 2023 injury that prompted his redshirt last season, McCray entered this season on the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list. A power back who has the most experience of any Illinirunner, McCray led the team in rushing in a 30-9 win over Central Michigan in Week 3.
Aidan Laughery, sophomore
Laughery, who leads all Illini runners in yards per carry (a healthy 6.3), is considered by Bielema to be a “combo platter” – a running back who can do a little bit of everything. Laughery brings speed that McCray and Feagin can’t match but has more power than Valentine can deliver.