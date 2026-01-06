Illinois Signs Wisconsin Transfer Center Jake Renfro to Stabilize Offensive Line

The roster churn for Illinois football continued Monday – and this time seemingly in the very best way – when Wisconsin center Jake Renfro hopped through the transfer portal to sign with the Illini. With senior Josh Kreutz having exhausted his eligibility and nearly the entire Illinois offensive line set to turn over in 2026, the experienced Renfro is a timely addition.

Jake Renfro's background

Renfro was a three-star prospect (per 247Sports) coming out of Providence Catholic in New Lenox, Illinois, but he signed with Cincinnati and then coach Luke Fickell. A starter in each of his first two seasons with the Bearcats, he suffered a serious knee injury and missed all of the 2022 season. When Fickell took the head job at Wisconsin, Renfro followed – but was able to play only one game for the Badgers in 2023 (the ReliaQuest Bowl) because of his lengthy injury recovery.

Renfro started 13 games for Wisconsin in 2024, allowing just one sack and grading out as a top-five run blocker in the Big Ten, according to PFF. He played only four games this past season when another knee injury kept him off the field. After Renfro, a graduate student, was granted a medical hardship by the NCAA and another year of eligibility, he announced last month that he would entered the transfer portal. He was considered a three-star transfer by 247Sports.

Former Wisconsin Center Jake Renfro has committed to Illinois 🟠⚪️



Only TWO Sacks Allowed Since 2024 (504 Pass Block Snaps) pic.twitter.com/XAk1yVejjo — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 5, 2026

Jake Renfro scouting report

Renfro is a unit at 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, and may be the most powerful player at his position in the Big Ten. His run-blocking prowess immediately changes the outlook for Illinois' dives, belly runs and the sort of up-the-gut ground game Bret Bielema had been known for in the past but has struggled to establish in Champaign.

Renfro is explosive but not necessarily the nimblest of athletes, and his effectiveness wanes when he is forced to react laterally in open spaces – especially against quick stunting linemen and blitzing linebackers. But he holds up exceptionally well at the point of attack, and his pass-blocking numbers at both Cincinnati and Wisconsin suggest he can be an asset and help plug Illinois' leaky protection schemes.

How Jake Renfro fits at Illinois

Wisconsin offensive lineman Jake Renfro (57) blocks Northwestern defensive lineman Michael Kilbane (47) during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday October 19, 2024 at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois. Wisconsin beat Northwestern 23-3. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Kreutz moving on, junior-to-be TJ McMillen had appeared to be the frontrunner to replace him at center. Renfro surely didn't sign with Illinois to play out his last season of eligibility watching from the sideline, and given his experience and track record, it's hard to imagine he won't lock down the starting center role.

McMillen is versatile enough that he could slide into a guard spot (returning starter Brandon Henderson figures to hold down the other one), but he will earn reps and be an important piece for Illinois regardless. McMillen is the call man and an interior protector on punts, and the depth and flexibility he provides on offense will be especially valuable considering Renfro's injury history.

In any case, Renfro was a rock-solid signing for the Illini, a player whose experience and ability should help stabilize an offensive line that, despite requiring retooling after a mediocre showing in 2025, is losing a lot of player reps and earned know-how.