Illini now

Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Guard Brandon Henderson

Brandon Henderson, who started seven games as a sophomore last year, could have one guard spot locked up for 2025

Jackson Langendorf

Sep 20, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini offensive lineman Brandon Henderson (94) scores a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini offensive lineman Brandon Henderson (94) scores a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini junior guard Brandon Henderson. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart.

Brandon Henderson | Right Guard | Junior | No. 75

Hometown: East St. Louis, Illinois

High School: East St. Louis

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 335 pounds

Scouting report

Henderson excels in the run game and is at his best in a straight line, on run plays up the gut. He can really clear space when he gets a chance to reach the second level and gather a head of steam. Henderson can hold his own on pulls and swing blocks, but he is generally less effective laterally. That shows in the passing game at times, too.

He tends to get caught with his hips too high a bit too often, and defenders will sometimes bull rush through or slip past him, forcing quarterback Luke Altmyer out of the pocket. But Henderson has great hands and can adequately hold his ground when he’s on balance, square and in a good stance. If he can find consistency in pass protection, Henderson figures to put together a strong 2025 campaign.

Experience

Coming out of high school football powerhouse East St. Louis, Henderson arrived in Champaign ready to contribute, and he played nine games as a freshman in 2023. He appeared in all 13 games last year as a sophomore – including earning seven starts at right guard.

Memorably, it was Henderson who caught a two-yard touchdown pass from Altmyer on a tackle-eligible play in the fourth-quarter in Nebraska last year. One of the highlights of the season, the play evened up the score to force overtime and set up the Illini to win 31-24 in overtime – and keep the momentum rolling through a 10-3 season.

Media highlights

What they're saying

“He [is] getting better on the field, growing, so it’s special to see his growth,” said Illinois starting right tackle Melvin Priestly, also a graduate of East St. Louis, who has known Henderson since well before their college days.

2025 outlook

Henderson enters 2025 penciled in as the starter at right guard, and he appears poised to hold on to the gig all season long – assuming his pass protection holds up. The hope is that he will take a step forward, but in any case, Henderson (and the Illini) should benefit if coach Bret Bielema and offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. lean into the run game this season.

More from Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Center Josh Kreutz

Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Defensive Lineman James Thompson Jr.

Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Outside Linebacker Leon Lowery Jr.

Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Outside Linebacker Gabe Jacas

Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Outside Linebacker Joe Barna

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Football