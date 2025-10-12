Illinois' Ty Rodgers Continues to Make an Impact: 'He's Going to Be a Great Coach'
In 2023-24, Ty Rodgers started all 38 games of the season for Illinois basketball. He did a little bit of everything, averaging 6.2 points (on 52.7 percent from the field), 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists, while playing lockdown defense on the other end.
Ty Rodgers is a proven on-court product
But his impact went far beyond any basic statistics. Perhaps no other player in all of college basketball could effectively play in the dunker spot and bring up the ball and run the offense in the manner Rodgers could.
Defensively, Rodgers could guard positions 1-3, even matching up with some 4s. And although his steals and blocks numbers were pedestrian, Rodgers has been one of the top perimeter defenders in the Big Ten throughout his college career.
Fast-forward more than a year and a half, after he helped push Illinois to that Elite Eight appearance against UConn, and Rodgers has yet to take the floor again. Unfortunately, that doesn’t appear to be changing any time soon, as Rodgers continues to recover from a knee injury.
Yet despite having not suited up in an official game with any current teammate on the Illinois roster aside from senior walk-on AJ Redd, Rodgers is considered one of the most influential players on the team – even while he's stuck on the wrong side of the court's white lines.
Brad Underwood on Rodgers' effect
“Ty is huge. Everybody knows how Ty is a wonderful human being and he’s there on the sideline every single day,” said head coach Brad Underwood during Big Ten media day. "Almost every time somebody comes in and out of practice, he’s over there talking to them. He knows it from every position. He knows both sides of the ball, offensively and defensively."
Few things underscore Rodgers’ character more than his serving as a go-to leader and de facto player-coach for this Illini squad. The respect and admiration he commands from teammates is obvious, and his commitment to them and the team has seemingly never flagged during an unexpected redshirt season or through his trying injury and recovery process.
“Terrific young man," Underwood said of Rodgers. "Feel awful for him. Hope he’s back sooner than later. He’s very, very impactful."
As for Rodgers' future when his playing career eventually comes to a close (hopefully many years from now)? Well, it seems as though all his experiences over the past couple years have been prepping him for it:
“He’s going to be a great coach someday,” said Underwood.