Illini now

Illinois' Ty Rodgers Continues to Make an Impact: 'He's Going to Be a Great Coach'

Rodgers, despite currently battling an injury, is a huge piece for the Illini. Here's why he's so important to this squad:

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 17, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ty Rodgers (20) talks with head coach Brad Underwood in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Mar 17, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ty Rodgers (20) talks with head coach Brad Underwood in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

In 2023-24, Ty Rodgers started all 38 games of the season for Illinois basketball. He did a little bit of everything, averaging 6.2 points (on 52.7 percent from the field), 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists, while playing lockdown defense on the other end.

Ty Rodgers is a proven on-court product

Ty Rodger
Mar 30, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ty Rodgers (20) dribbles the ball against the Connecticut Huskies in the finals of the East Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

But his impact went far beyond any basic statistics. Perhaps no other player in all of college basketball could effectively play in the dunker spot and bring up the ball and run the offense in the manner Rodgers could. 

Defensively, Rodgers could guard positions 1-3, even matching up with some 4s. And although his steals and blocks numbers were pedestrian, Rodgers has been one of the top perimeter defenders in the Big Ten throughout his college career.

Fast-forward more than a year and a half, after he helped push Illinois to that Elite Eight appearance against UConn, and Rodgers has yet to take the floor again. Unfortunately, that doesn’t appear to be changing any time soon, as Rodgers continues to recover from a knee injury.

Yet despite having not suited up in an official game with any current teammate on the Illinois roster aside from senior walk-on AJ Redd, Rodgers is considered one of the most influential players on the team – even while he's stuck on the wrong side of the court's white lines.

Brad Underwood on Rodgers' effect

Brad Underwoo
Mar 20, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood speaks at press conference during NCAA Tournament First Round Practice at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

“Ty is huge. Everybody knows how Ty is a wonderful human being and he’s there on the sideline every single day,” said head coach Brad Underwood during Big Ten media day. "Almost every time somebody comes in and out of practice, he’s over there talking to them. He knows it from every position. He knows both sides of the ball, offensively and defensively."

Few things underscore Rodgers’ character more than his serving as a go-to leader and de facto player-coach for this Illini squad. The respect and admiration he commands from teammates is obvious, and his commitment to them and the team has seemingly never flagged during an unexpected redshirt season or through his trying injury and recovery process.

“Terrific young man," Underwood said of Rodgers. "Feel awful for him. Hope he’s back sooner than later. He’s very, very impactful."

As for Rodgers' future when his playing career eventually comes to a close (hopefully many years from now)? Well, it seems as though all his experiences over the past couple years have been prepping him for it:

“He’s going to be a great coach someday,” said Underwood.

feed

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Football