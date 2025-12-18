Illinois Defensive Back Vernon Woodward III Enters Transfer Portal: What It Means

Vernon Woodward III isn't the first Illinois player to enter the transfer portal, and he won't be the last. However, Woodward, a freshman defensive back, is the most recent Illini member to announce his plans for the portal after confirming the news posted by 247Sports' Chris Hummer on his X social media account on Wednesday.

Woodward is the sixth Illinois player to enter the portal since the conclusion of the 2025 regular season. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Vernon Woodward III's background

A former three-star prospect out of Winter Park High School in Florida, Woodward spent two seasons in Champaign but didn't appear in a game. He redshirted last year and didn't find his way onto the field this year.



Woodward was a top-100 recruit out of Florida as a high school senior, selecting Illinois over a bunch of other Power 4 schools, including Indiana, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Mississippi, Missouri and Purdue.

How Woodward's departure affects Illinois

More than you think. Why? A couple of reasons.



Woodward had offers from multiple Big Ten programs coming out of high school, so there's a chance he will end up on the campus of another school within the conference next year. That would hit harder if Woodward had proven himself as a game-changing force, but in any case, it's not ideal.

But also, considering Woodward has three years of eligibility remaining and was a highly sought-after recruit coming out of high school, he still could grow into a solid player over the next three years. Even if he doesn't evolve into an all-conference type but solidifies himself as a starter, it's just not the best look when a guy who fails to develop in your program leaves for a comparable situation and flourishes.

Moreover, Woodward – at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds – has uncommon size for a cornerback. It sometimes takes guys two or three years to figure things out (especially at cornerback), and if Woodward eventually puts it all together at the college level, it could amount to a huge miss for Illinois.

Finally, there's no such thing as having too many defensive backs on your roster. Illinois has more depth in its defensive backfield than in years past, but it was obvious how undermanned the Illini were at the position at times in 2025 – especially given how much defensive coordinator Aaron Henry prefers to rotate in players and run five and sometimes six defensive backs onto the field.

Especially in today's era of college football, teams are going to lose players they might prefer to hold on to. And because Woodward wasn't likely to have a significant role next season, his moving on may turn out to be what's best for all involved.