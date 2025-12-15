Expectations were high for Mario Sanders II back in November 2023 when the NJCAA first-team All-American committed to Illinois out of Iowa Central Community College. Unfortunately, a significant role never materialized for Sanders during his two seasons in Champaign, and on Sunday he announced via Instagram his decision to enter the transfer portal.

Mario Sanders II's background

Sanders played only one season at Iowa Central, but he made the most of it. A Minneapolis native, he led all junior college wide receivers with 72 receptions and was third in the nation in touchdown receptions (12) and receiving yards (942) as a redshirt freshman.



Sanders ended 2023 as the sixth-ranked junior college wide receiver in the nation, according to 247Sports, and had offers from a bunch of non-Power 4 programs (Sam Houston State and Utah State, for example) but ultimately chose Illinois.

But the situation never quite worked out for Sanders in Champaign. He didn't see the field in a game in 2024, and he appeared in only three games this season, finishing his Illini career with two catches for 32 yards and a kick return for 14 yards.

Sanders' decision to leave Illinois makes perfect sense: He wasn't able to crack the team's main rotation of receivers even after a year in the system, and Hudson Clement , Collin Dixon , Justin Bowick and Ashton Hollins are all expected back next year. But he should land on his feet (perhaps at an FBS school), and his transfer decision will likely be heavily based on the promise of more on-field opportunities than he saw in his two years in Champaign.

How Sanders' departure affects Illinois

It doesn't, really. Sanders was seemingly appreciated by the Illini coaching staff, but it's just a fact that he was buried on the depth chart over the past two years and wasn't slated to be higher than a No. 5 receiver as a senior in 2026.

The eligibility departures of Hank Beatty and Alexander Capka-Jones would have created a bit of an opening, but Sanders would have been a long shot to eat into the reps of Clement, Dixon, Bowick and Hollins in 2026.

Plus, Illinois' best recruit in years – Nasir Rankin – is set to arrive and likely grab a big role in the offense and as a return man. A four-star recruit and ranked the No. 4 receiver in the nation by ESPN, Rankin could even get a chance to start as a true freshman (and was thus probably going to cut ahead of Sanders on the depth chart). There's still the portal, too, which could provide the Illini more help (and create more competition) at wide receiver.



Coaches and programs never like to lose players, but that is part of the new business of college football. In the grand scheme, Illinois will be fine after Sanders' departure – and he will likely find more of what he's looking for by moving on from the Illini.