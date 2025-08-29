Weather Report and Game Conditions: Illinois vs. Western Illinois in Week 1
At this time of year, any weather is college football weather. Fans who have waited eight full months since the end of the 2024 season at this stage would gladly wade through typhoons, dust devils and El Niño for two hours of 11-on-11. And in Champaign in particular, they have reason to feel a heightened sense of anticipation as a new season begins in earnest Friday when Illinois (0-0) hosts Western Illinois (0-0) at Memorial Stadium in Champaign (6:30 p.m. CT, Peacock).
Illinois is coming off a 10-3 season and a Citrus Bowl win. The Illini are favored by 45 points – the widest projected margin for any college football program in Week 1 – against the woefully overmatched Leathernecks. Bret Bielema and the boys are putting butts in seats. And Illinois' recruiting results are tacking toward sustainable powerhouse territory.
Could Illini fans ask for anything more?
How about (almost) clear skies, the sun dancing on your skin and a pinch of that crisp fall loveliness in the air after the shadows descend across Zuppke Field and the hoodies and parkas come out in the bowl around Memorial Stadium?
And you thought it couldn't get any better.
Yes, according to Weather.com, we're looking at temps of 76 degrees at 6 p.m. – 30 minutes before game time – in Champaign, along with partly cloudy conditions and a gentle northeasterly breeze (nothing that should affect David Olano and the Illini kicking game – assuming they'll need it for anything more than extra points today).
The game conditions – dry and balmy – should have zero effect on the outcome, but it will be a good place for Illinois to begin running through its paces against live opposition, settling the final position battles and building some on-field chemistry with the transfers and other (relative) newbies who will be hitting the field in 2025. Quarterback Luke Altmyer couldn't ask for better circumstances to start breaking in two new starters at wide receiver and establishing a rhythm the passing offense can syncopate to through the year.
In the meantime, Illini fans can bask in a gorgeous late afternoon and evening of tailgating, game-watching and shuffling to and from the stadium without sweltering, sunburning or slopping through rain, sleet or snow. It's a perfect day for the start of the college football season – or as close as we're ever going to get to it, especially if you call yourself an Illini fan.