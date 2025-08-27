Illinois Football Recruiting Buzz: Quarterback Michael Clayton Takes Flight
As Illinois football prepares to kick off its season against Western Illinois on Friday at Memorial Stadium (6:30 p.m. CT, Peacock), the future of the program has already begun assembling – and making noise – on high school fields across the country. In this space, we’ll keep an eye on Illinois recruits, commits and other prospects of note to Illini fans and be sure to inform you of the latest developments.
Michael Clayton Jr.: 2026 quarterback commit
Clayton made a statement in his season opener, putting on a on-man air show by torching Hialeah American. A four-star quarterback recruit, Clayton will be back in Champaign soon – he has scheduled a follow-up visit on September 27 when the Illini host USC.
Cam Thomas: 2026 linebacker commit
Thomas kicked off his and Lakota West's season in Ohio with a dominant performance. He racked up a sack and multiple tackles for loss, showcasing the disruptive playmaking ability that has the Illini coaching staff jazzed about his potential as a disruptor of opposing Big Ten offenses in Champaign.
Almirian Thomas: 2026 cornerback commit
IIllinois cornerback commit Almirian Thomas made a deafening statement in his season opener, jumping a pass at the goal line and racing the other direction for a 99-yard pick-six. Thomas flashed the kind of ball-hawking ability that has become a staple of the Illini secondary.
Kenyon Alston: 2026 wide receiver commit
Alston, an Illinois wide receiver commit, got off to a fast start in Week 1, hauling in seven receptions for 100 yards. A dynamic playmaker, he showed why he’s a prized addition to the Illini’s 2026 class with his ability to consistently get open and make plays.
Kamden Lopati: 2027 quarterback commit
Lopati, a 2027 quarterback commit for Illinois, kicked off his season in style, throwing for 214 yards and four touchdowns in his opener. He showcased poise and playmaking ability while leading the West High offense to an explosive start.
Timi Aliu: 2027 offensive tackle target
Illinois has extended an offer to 2027 offensive tackle Timi Aliu, a 6-foot-5, 290-pound prospect from Locust Grove High School in Georgia. With his size and athleticism, Aliu is quickly emerging as one of the more intriguing young linemen in his class.
Cain Brackney: 2027 linebacker target
Brayson Hurley: 2027 wide receiver target
Both Brackney and Hurley received an invitation to Champaign for an unofficial game-day visit on September 13 when Illinois hosts Western Michigan. Brackney, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound inside linebacker out of Union (Tulsa, Oklahoma), and Hurley, a 6-foot-3, 218-pound receiver and 7-on-7 star from Indiana's Penn, are currently unranked – but likely not for long.