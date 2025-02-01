Illinois Wide Receiver Zakhari Franklin Declares for 2025 NFL Draft
Hours before January turned to February, Illinois wide receiver Zakhari Franklin announced that he will forego his remaining eligibility and make himself eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft in April.
Franklin was an instrumental part of Illinois' offensive attack in 2024. He finished with 55 receptions for 654 yards and four touchdowns, helping quarterback Luke Altmyer throw for over 2,000 yards.
Franklin, who took to social media to make his plans official, hopes to join fellow receiving corp teammate Pat Bryant at the next level. Bryant, a Senior Bowl participant, opted out of the Citrus Bowl, in which Illinois upset South Carolina shortly after he declared.
Franklin, a UTSA and Ole Miss transfer, made significant strides under coach Bret Bielema following back-to-back 1,000-plus-yard seasons in 2021 and 2022. Despite his brief stint in Champaign, he ended his college career with a postseason touchdown and showed glimpses of his breakaway speed alongside it.
"Today, I stand before you with immense gratitude and excitement as I declare for the NFL Draft," Franklin shared in a graphic on his X social media account. Among others, he thanked family, teammates and coaches for their support.
"To my coaches, thank you for believing in me and pushing me to reach my potential," Franklin wrote. "Your guidance and wisdom have been invaluable, and I'm forever grateful for the lessons you've taught me on and off the field.
"Lastly, for the fans, your support has fueled my passion and drive. Knowing I have an incredible community behind me, motivates me to work harder every day. As I embark on this new chapter, I carry all of you with me. Thank you for being part of this journey. Let's chase greatness together."
Franklin finished his college career with 4,039 receiving yards and was eighth in FBS football history with 317 receptions and 41 touchdown catches (10th all time), according to Illinois Athletics.
If drafted, Franklin will join a list of more than 50 of Bielema's former players who have been selected in the NFL Draft.