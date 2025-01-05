J.C. Davis Returns to Illinois Football to Shore Up Offensive Line
Illinois' retainment for the upcoming football season got a significant boost Saturday when All-Big Ten left tackle J.C. Davis revealed on social media that he would return to Champaign for his fifth college season (and second since transferring from New Mexico) following the 2023 season.
Davis, from Oakland, California, has started in 37 consecutive games and in 2024 helped quarterback Luke Altmyer put together a career year, which saw him finish with 2,717 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions. The year culminated with a second bowl berth for Illinois under coach Bret Bielema and the program's first 10-win season since 2001.
"Run it back," read the caption in the graphic posted by Davis.
Bielema quickly jumped into the conversation to congratulate Davis on his decision. Davis was initially projected as Day 3 pick by The Draft Network in this spring's NFL Draft, had he decided to declare.
"Best is yet to come," Bielema posted.
Davis' return gives Illinois a sense of comfort up front, as all five Illini starters on the offensive line are expected to be back next season.
Illinois will attempt to build off newfound momentum from its 21-17 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl win against South Carolina on New Year's Eve, its first postseason victory in more than a decade. Entering his fifth season in Champaign, Bielema has invigorated, if not altogether redefined, the identity of the program from previous regimes.
The Illini have a long offseason ahead, although Bielema did clarify Friday on SiriusXM that there are between "four or five" players he plans to add that would round out his 2025 roster.