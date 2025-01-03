Illinois Football Adds West Virginia WR Hudson Clement for Post-Bowl Boost
Illinois football's 2025 roster moved closer to being finalized after West Virginia wide receiver Hudson Clement was added to the roster Thursday.
The news was confirmed by the team's social media pages and Clement himself after initial reports surfaced about his intentions from CBS Sports earlier in the day.
Hudson Clement joined brother Murphy, a multi-positional athlete who can play both ways as a quarterback and defensive back, as Illinois signees.
Hudson Clement received mass backlash on social media for his intention to transfer to the Big Ten to play for coach Bret Bielema and the Illini in the wake of Rich Rodriguez replacing former coach Neal Brown in Morgantown. He clarified the situation in two tweets: one expressing gratitude for what the Mountaineers' program had brought him, while the other attempted to eliminate any NIL-based discourse that had led to his eventual decision:
"I just want to take a second to thank [West Virginia University] for allowing me to showcase what I'm capable of and helping me grow as a football player and as a man," Clement posted. "Huge thanks to Coach Lai, Coach Brown, Coach Scott and Coach Mike Joe. These guys made me the player I am today. [I] would like to thank the support staff also for helping me so much. Big shoutout to all my teammates I played with at WVU; y'all are brothers for life. Even though I will be continuing my career elsewhere, I will always have a special place in my heart for WVU. With that being said, I hope everyone can respect my decision [to transfer]. This was best for me and my family and I will continue my career at Illinois. Thank you, West Virginia University."
In a follow-up tweet, Hudson Clement stated that only he knows the best course of action and deserves respect for it.
"Folks want me to do what makes them happy, not what's best for me," Clement posted. "Y'all don't know me and don't know what I been through. Never chased a [money] bag always chased better opportunities. Appreciate the ones who helped me get here, but I don't owe anyone anything."
Clement, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound incoming junior, arrives at Illinois with two years of eligibility left. After redshirting the 2022 season, he saw active playing time in Morgantown in each of the past two seasons. In 2024, Clement started eight of 12 games, grabbing 22 receptions for 480 yards and four touchdowns.
Clement joins a team that, according to Bielema's comments in a SiriusXM interview on Friday, could return 11 of 12 All-Big Ten players from this past season's 10-game winner. The Illini's lone non-returner will be receiver Pat Bryant, who opted out of the bowl game after declaring for the NFL Draft shortly following the Illini's regular-season finale.