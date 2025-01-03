Illinois Football Citrus Bowl Report Card: Grades vs. South Carolina
Considering the Big Ten finish expected of Illinois in the preseason (No. 14 out of 18 teams), a 10-win season culminating in a Citrus Bowl win would seem to make a final-game report card sort of superfluous.
But here we are, and after what can only be characterized as one of the most significant wins in program history, there are a few Illini who are deserving of a gold star and a final 2024 shout-out:
Running game: A-
Running back Josh McCray fumbled on his first carry and then never stopped making up for it. He finished with 114 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and, with the Illini clinging to a four-point lead on a third-and-2 with 1:56 remaining, it was McCray who rambled for 60 yards to salt the game away. Aidan Laughery added a hard-fought 67 yards, and Illinois' up-front blockers came as close to dominance as they have at any point in 2024.
Passing game: B
No one will hang quarterback Luke Altmyer's Citrus Bowl performance in the Louvre, but it had a certain beauty in its effectiveness – especially given the absence of No. 1 receiver and offensive catalyst Pat Bryant (NFL Draft opt-out). Altmyer made one truly awful throw (which he seemed to lose a grip on just before it floated into the hands of Gamecocks safety Jalon Kilgore), but he was otherwise on point. He completed finished with a passer rating (131.4) only a few ticks below his season average, Hank Beatty and friends filled in nicely for Bryant, and the pass protection was commendable (one sack allowed).
Blocking: A-
What more can be said? Plenty. The Illini offensive linemen took a lot of stick over the course of the season and, as is the case for O-line's everywhere, rarely got the credit they deserved for their successes. So, a salute to Illinois' big men in the trenches: starters Melvin Priestly, Josh Kreutz, Josh Gesky, J.C. Davis and Brandon Henderson, who made all things possible in the Upset in Orlando.
Run defense: A-
South Carolina leading rusher Raheim Sanders sat this one out, but it's not as if his absence declawed the Gamecocks. Replacements Oscar Adaway III and Jawarn Howell were threats in their own right, and crazy-legged quarterback LaNorris Sellers – the SEC Freshman of the Year – was of course top of mind. But the Illini fully contained Sellers' scrambling (only 19 rushing yards) and controlled the line of scrimmage, registering five tackles for loss and holding South Carolina to 3.9 rushing yards per carry on the day.
Pass defense: B
Good fortune smiled on the Illini on a handful of plays that ended in stray sideline throws from Sellers or drops by Gamecocks receivers. But linebackers Gabe Jacas and Ryan Meed and defensive lineman Dennis Briggs Jr. helped generate more pressure than usual from the defensive front, safety Matthew Bailey was everywhere all at once (13 total tackles), and the Illini made plays exactly when and where they needed to.
Special teams: B
Kicker David Olano may not have gotten the capstone to an excellent season that he deserved, but he can take heart in his special teams mates keeping their side of the street clean. Punter Fabrizio Pinton did yeoman's work in place of Hugh Robertson (transfer portal); Hank Beatty and Kenari Wilcher broke nothing big but made no mistakes; and the kickoff and punt teams kept South Carolina's return men under wraps.
Coaching: A-
The Illini were outgained (390 yards to 357), bested in time of possession (31:16 to 28:44) and had more turnovers than their opponent (2 to 1), yet every outcome – if not every decision – seemed to turn Illinois' way. Luck? Sure, there's some of that. But odd bounces factor into every game, and what we saw was a team that was well-prepared (Sellers, the Gamecocks' biggest threat, was neutralized), disciplined (only one penalty) and savvy in the moment. Defensive coordinator Aarony Henry's bend-but-don't break scheme held, offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. pushed all the right buttons as the Illini abused a tough run D, and coach Bret Bielema took up residence in Shane Beamer's kitchen. What a finish to a season for the Illini ages.