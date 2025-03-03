Illinois Football Tabs Ex-NFL Staffer Joe Kim as Skill Development Coordinator
The Illinois football. program added another layer of experience Monday morning, hiring 32-year NFL veteran coach Joe Kim to become the team's skill development coordinator.
The relationship between Illini coach Bret Bielema and Kim traces back to Bielema's stint with the New England Patriots, with whom the pair won the 2019 Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams. Kim served in a similar role (skills developer) then, while Bielema – after stints in the SEC and Big Ten as a head coach – was a defensive line coach with the Patriots.
Bielema said in a statement Monday that he is excited to work with Kim given his wealth of NFL experience, dating back to 1992.
""With Joe, we are bringing in a source of information and a skill set that is unique to all of college football," Bielema said of Kim. "When speaking with some of the most elite NFL players that have worked with Joe, it is immediately clear the impact and daily influence his teachings have on their foundation of skills, leading them to become the best versions of themselves. Joe transcends high-level players of all positions by relying on the basic skills and fundamentals of great football plays. He will make an immediate impact on everyone in our building, on and off the field."
Illinois is attempting to maintain its on-field momentum following a 10-3 season – the Illini's first 10-win season since 2001. With that in mind, player development with an eye toward the NFL Draft is of paramount importance. Kim echoed Bielema's words, as both share the same mission and vision from a player-development standpoint.
"Coach Bielema's vision and execution for the Fighting Illini has been highly successful," Kim said. "Winning a Super Bowl championship with Coach Bielema in New England made me a believer in his leadership ability and incredible knowledge of the game of football. I am looking forward to helping this team with the big picture: to win football games. Thank you to Coach B for believing in me and bringing me aboard."
Kim has been around the proverbial NFL block. Before accepting the job in Champaign, Kim worked in 11 different capacities for various teams, including the Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins, to name a few. Kim coached in New England from 2019 through last season.
Most notably, Kim worked directly with four-time NFL Pro Bowl linebacker Justin Houston, among other stars. Described as "the pass-rush guru" by former Alabama coach Nick Saban, Kim figures to begin paying dividends as early as spring football.