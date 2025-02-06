Four-Star Linebacker Cam Thomas Commits to Illinois Football
The Illinois football program and coach Bret Bielema on Thursday received a commitment from linebacker Cam Thomas, the program's eighth from the class of 2026.
Thomas, from West Chester Township, Ohio (Lakota West High School), chose Illinois over 28 schools – including Big Ten rivals Michigan and Indiana, to name a few.
A four-star recruit, according to 247 Sports, the 6-foot-2, 217-pound Thomas ranks as the No. 24 linebacker in the class and No. 14 overall in recruit-rich Ohio.
Thomas had a standout junior season in 2024, helping lead the Firebirds to a Greater Miami Conference co-championship and an 11-2 finish (8-1 in league play).
Thomas had 74 tackles, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries to earn be named to the Southwest Ohio Division 1 All-Defense Team and First Team All-GMC Defense.
Thomas will join linebacker Grant Beerman, a 2025 Illinois signee and former teammate at Lakota West, in Champaign.
After landing Thomas and elite prep cornerback Victor Singleton in under a week, Illinois' class of 2026 currently ranks among the nation's top 20.
Before arriving in Champaign, Thomas has some unfinished business. In addition to having a senior season left to play this fall, Thomas announced Feb. 3 on his X social media account that he had accepted an invite to play in next year's U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
"Dreams do come true," Thomas posted. "Following an amazing conversation with Tom Lemming & Joe Ray, I’m proud to announce my selection to the 2026 US Army All-American Bowl! [I am] ready to take the stage so many GREATS have taken before me! An incredible honor."