Four-Star Linebacker Cam Thomas Commits to Illinois Football

🚨JR SZN Highlights🚨



4🌟 LB

6’2

217

Bench 325

Squat 465



Junior Accomplishments:

-GMC Co-Champs 🏆



-1st Team All GMC Defense🏅



-Southwest Ohio D1 All Defense Team 🏅



-74 Tackles

-18 TFL

-3 FF

-2 FR

-1 INT

-7.5 Sacks



#1 OLB in Ohio 26’

3.5 GPA🎓@LakotaWestFB 🔥🦅 pic.twitter.com/zkLXTX2EyI