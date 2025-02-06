Illini now

Four-Star Linebacker Cam Thomas Commits to Illinois Football

A linebacker from West Chester Township, Ohio, Thomas becomes the Illini's eighth 2026 commitment

Zain Bando

Jul 26, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema speaks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Jul 26, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema speaks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Illinois football program and coach Bret Bielema on Thursday received a commitment from linebacker Cam Thomas, the program's eighth from the class of 2026.

Thomas, from West Chester Township, Ohio (Lakota West High School), chose Illinois over 28 schools – including Big Ten rivals Michigan and Indiana, to name a few.

A four-star recruit, according to 247 Sports, the 6-foot-2, 217-pound Thomas ranks as the No. 24 linebacker in the class and No. 14 overall in recruit-rich Ohio.

Thomas had a standout junior season in 2024, helping lead the Firebirds to a Greater Miami Conference co-championship and an 11-2 finish (8-1 in league play).

Thomas had 74 tackles, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries to earn be named to the Southwest Ohio Division 1 All-Defense Team and First Team All-GMC Defense.

Thomas will join linebacker Grant Beerman, a 2025 Illinois signee and former teammate at Lakota West, in Champaign.

After landing Thomas and elite prep cornerback Victor Singleton in under a week, Illinois' class of 2026 currently ranks among the nation's top 20.

Before arriving in Champaign, Thomas has some unfinished business. In addition to having a senior season left to play this fall, Thomas announced Feb. 3 on his X social media account that he had accepted an invite to play in next year's U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

"Dreams do come true," Thomas posted. "Following an amazing conversation with Tom Lemming & Joe Ray, I’m proud to announce my selection to the 2026 US Army All-American Bowl! [I am] ready to take the stage so many GREATS have taken before me! An incredible honor."

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Illinois Football Flips Former Air Force Commitment LB Jack Paris

Illinois Football Signs Elite Cornerback Recruit Victor Singleton

Illinois Wide Receiver Zakhari Franklin Declares for 2025 NFL Draft

Published
Zain Brando
ZAIN BANDO

Bando is a sports journalist based in the Chicago suburbs. He is a proud Fighting Illini (undergrad alumnus) and completed his Master of Science in Journalism at Northwestern's Medill School, focusing on Sports Media. He’s been covering combat sports since June 2019 and collegiate sports since May 2020, featured in The Sporting News, MMA Knockout On SI, Kansas State On SI, BJPenn.com, Field Level Media, SB Nation's Inside NU, MSN, Yardbarker, Deadspin, Reuters, Mike Farrell Sports, NewsNet Media, FanSided, Men's Journal. Hosts a podcast called Bando’s Breakdowns, which premieres weekly at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT Wednesdays on the Empty The Bench Podcast Network

Home/Football