Former Illinois Running Back Josh McCray Selects Transfer Destination
Despite a successful spring for Illinois football and coach Bret Bielema, who retained most of their roster while adding some quality talent, the program has faced some setbacks. The departure of lead running back Josh McCray to the transfer portal served as a harsh reminder of the volatility of college sports today.
After entering the portal on April 15, McCray, an Alabama native, made a swift transfer decision in choosing to commit to the University of Georgia on Sunday, per ESPN. After four years at Illinois, he is moving closer to home and will play for a Bulldog team that is expected to compete for a national championship next season.
McCray, a 6-foot-1, 235-pound back, was Bielema's first high school recruit at Illinois, and his career arc tracked with the rise of the Illini program. After winning just five games in McCray's first year, Illinois slowly built toward a 10-win season and a bowl win in 2024.
McCray was a big part of Illinois' offense last season, rushing for 609 yards and scoring 11 total touchdowns and saving his best for last – a 114-yard, two-TD MVP performance in a win over South Carolina in the Citrus Bowl. After starting spring ball in Champaign, McCray chose to enter the transfer portal.
Landing in Athens, McCray joins a powerhouse SEC program for which running backs Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and Trevor Etienne, among others, have recently starred under coach Kirby Smart.
Losing a workhorse like McCray stings for Illinois, but with Aidan Laughery, Kaden Feagin and Ca'Lil Valentine all seeing action – and enjoying measures of success – last season, Bielema's squad should be able to pick up the slack.
And who knows? Given how good both the Illini and Bulldogs are projected to be next season, maybe Bielema and McCray will have a final reunion under the bright lights of the College Football Playoff.