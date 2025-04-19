Where The Athletic Projects Illinois' Pat Bryant to Be Picked in the NFL Draft
Pat Bryant, broadly speaking, has always been pegged as the kind of good-but-not-great player a football team likes to have around – but shouldn't necessarily need.
A three-star recruit whose biggest offers out of high school in 2021 came from Illinois and Arkansas (both tied to current Illini coach Bret Bielema), Bryant barely made a top-100 list of recruits from Florida and was ranked the No. 142 receiver in his class nationally by 247 Sports.
Bryant has since come full circle, grinding his way to a role and eventual stardom at Illinois, only to find himself now trying to convince scouts that he can make an impact in the pros as the April 24-26 NFL Draft approaches.
So what are the experts saying? In The Athletic's annual NFL Draft guide, known as "The Beast," the evaluations of Bryant are somewhat tepid, noting some of his innate positives and try-hard characteristics that feel a bit too much like damning with faint praise.
A quick rundown of the most important bullet points in Bryant's evaluation in The Beast:
"Good-sized athlete with natural coordination and play strength. ... Marginal deep speed – not going to run by NFL defensive backs. ... Can get off the jam using a variety of different releases. ... Average suddenness and must sharpen route breaks in other ways. ... Consistently adjusts to make tough catches away from frame. ... Understands situational football and did some of best work in two-minute drills. ... Played barely any special teams snaps in college."
Now, a few thoughts on that (condensed) scouting take:
At receiver, speed sell – always has, always will. But it's consistently overrated, and if anything, it has become less important in the NFL game over time. Bryant's 4.61 40-yard dash time did him no favors – but it was about what scouts expected from him. No surprises.
The "suddenness" comment is a legitimate issue for Bryant, who lacks ideal burst – especially for a receiver who doesn't build to an elite top speed. But he is a plus performer in nearly every other area that helps create separation for an NFL receiver.
The final note – Bryant lacking special teams reps in college – is a potential hurdle for a player who will likely initially be fighting for an NFL roster spot. But Bryant's strength and willingness should help him make up for inexperience.
The Athletic's Pat Bryant NFL Draft projection: Fifth round
We won't argue with that slot, which is fair based on Bryant's profile and what NFL scouts have valued in the past. None of his top-line measurables stand out. Then again, they're the football equivalent of beach muscles. Bryant's off-the-charts intangibles – including excellent hands, phenomenal blocking skills and high-level body coordination – are at least as important as what he's missing.
At worst, Bryant should be a very reliable backup possession receiver who eats up zone defenses for short gainers in the NFL. He already is being described as undervalued and "a sleeper" in many evaluator circles, and it would be hard to imagine him not thriving in the right role with the right NFL club.
Besides, blowing modest projections out of the water has kind of become Bryant's thing.