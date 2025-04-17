Illinois Football Projected by On3 to Make College Football Playoff in 2025
Illinois football has risen from the bottom of the Big Ten to the cusp of contention under coach Bret Bielema. Coming off a 10-win season capped by a signature victory in the Citrus Bowl, the Illini appear poised for a 2025 season that could be even bigger than the last.
With Illinois returning much of its production from last season, On3's Ari Wasserman predicts that the Illini will take another leap, projecting them to make the 2025 College Football Playoff. (It is worth noting that the predictions were made before the opening of the spring transfer portal and running back Josh McCray's departure.)
Illinois will transition from one of college football's youngest teams to one of its most experienced (at least in terms of game reps). Not only will the Illini enjoy a lot of continuity, but they also can look forward to an exceptionally favorable schedule.
Avoiding traditional powerhouses Penn State, Oregon and Michigan on their 2025 schedule, Illinois will likely find its toughest task to come against defending NCAA champions Ohio State in Champaign. If the Illini can get through the rest of their schedule unscathed, as Wasserman predicts, they could have a season similar to that of Indiana's 2024 and sneak into the CFP.
If On3's projection holds, Illinois would be rewarded with a trip to Athens, Georgia – one of the toughest places to play in the country. Although beating the Bulldogs anywhere is a challenge, Bielema's squad has already shown it can hang with the SEC powers.
See last season's finale, when Illinois upended South Carolina 21-17 in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve after being overlooked by nearly all observers outside Champaign. (The entire panel on "College GameDay," for instance, picked the Gamecocks to win.)
Even if Illinois were to fall short of a CFP win, making the playoff would represent a huge accomplishment. When athletic director Josh Whitman was hired in early 2016, the Illini were coming off a five-win season and a four-year bowl game drought. Even simply drawing attention as a potential CFP team shows just how far Bielema and Whitman have elevated the program.