Josh Pate Sees High Ceiling for Illinois – if It Navigates Upcoming Stretch
It all felt too good to be true for Illinois fans heading into 2025: a preseason ranking of No. 12, College Football Playoff aspirations, even slim Big Ten title hopes. The Illini faithful had been here before – and been let down practically every time.
But two weeks in and two victories later, it’s starting to take shape. All the excitement, all the buzz, it isn’t overblown. A 49-point pounding of Western Illinois was more or less to be expected, but a 45-19 win over a Duke team that won nine games in 2024 and has (reportedly) the highest-paid quarterback in college football? Well, that sends a message: Illinois is legit.
To say the Illini have their parade of believers would be an understatement, as the majority of the country – including the CFB experts – have begun slowly rallying behind them. And you can place Josh Pate in that category, as he has high hopes for what this Illinois squad can accomplish – that is, assuming it proves itself against some of the best of the best in the Big Ten.
Illinois to the CFP?
Looking ahead, Pate said in Monday's episode of his "Josh Pate's College Football Show" podcast that Illinois would need to go 2-1 a formidable upcoming stretch – at Indiana in Week 4, USC at home in Week 5 and Ohio State at home in Week 7 – to have a chance to fulfill the grandest of hopes and expectations.
“If they can do that, they may be in,” Pate said. “And by in, I mean the playoff.
“Yes, we live in that world. You need to start talking to your kids about a playoff-bound Illinois – if they go 2-1.”
How about Big Ten championship?
Here's a wild thought: What about 3-0? Well, Pate has all the bases covered.
“If they go 3-0, you may need to start talking about tickets to Indianapolis.” (That would be the location of the Big Ten Championship. Unfortunately for Illini fans, firsthand knowledge is scarce).
Although knocking off the Buckeyes – the 2024 national champions and current No. 1 team in college football – may be a bit of a reach for the Illini, they undoubtedly have the tools to manage Indiana and USC.
But Illinois also has shown enough mortality that a loss to either squad (and even both) isn’t entirely out of the realm of possibility. The Illini passed their first real test with flying colors against Duke, but whether or not they survive their early Big Ten battles will be the telltale sign of how far they can truly go in 2025.