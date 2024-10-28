Illini now

Watch: Former Illini DB Kerby Joseph Grabs Another Pick

Joseph continued his stellar play for the Detroit Lions with his fifth interception of the NFL season

Jackson Langendorf

Sep 30, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Up 21-14 early in the second quarter of Sunday's matchup with the Tennessee Titans, the Detroit Lions appeared headed for a shootout.

Tennessee quarterback Mason Rudolph had gotten off to a hot start, having already found the end zone twice – once on the ground and once through the air.

In search of a chunk play on Tennessee’s first snap of the drive, Rudolph took a shot 20 yards downfield to his receiver running a crossing pattern.

Positioned over the top, Lions safety Kerby Joseph – a former Illinois defensive back – was there to pick it off and return it to the Titans' 12, setting up his offense to start with the ball deep in the red zone.

A few plays later, Lions quarterback Jared Goff found Amon-Ra St. Brown on a 1-yard pass for a score, extending Detroit's lead to 28-14.

Joseph and the Lions defense held the Titans scoreless for the remainder of the game, helping propel Detroit to a 52-14 victory.

He finished with six tackles and two passes defended to go along with his fifth interception of the season – good for the second-highest individual total in the NFL in 2024 (behind only Green Bay’s Xavier McKinney).

Sitting atop the loaded NFC North with a 6-1 record, the Lions head to Green Bay next weekend for a divisional showdown with McKinney and the 6-2 Packers.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Illinois Football Week 9 Grades: How the Illini Fared Against Oregon

Instant Analysis: No. 1 Oregon Defeats No. 20 Illinois 38-9

Illinois Football Postgame Injury Update: Receiver Pat Bryant and Others

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Jackson is a University of Illinois student, an aspiring statistician and longtime follower of Illini athletics.

Home/Football