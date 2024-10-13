5 Key Numbers From the Week 7 Illinois-Purdue Game
The Illini – y'know, in case you hadn't noticed – escaped by the skin of their teeth on Saturday afternoon in Champaign. Holding onto a 24-3 lead over Purdue at the intermission, Illinois appeared firmly in control, but the Boilermakers' offense came alive in the second half.
The Illini needed a buzzer-beating field goal from kicker David Olano to send it to overtime, and then heroics from both receiver Pat Bryant and linebacker Dylan Rosiek to come away with a 50-49 victory. Here are five key stats that determined the outcome of this one.
0
The number of defensive turnovers forced by Illinois on Saturday. Heading into the Purdue matchup, a key for the Illini was their ability to continue forcing turnovers. Facing a Boilermakers team that had committed nine turnovers through five games, the Illini were expected to force a few miscues. Instead, Illinois' D created zero turnovers and allowed Purdue's offense to run (and pass) rampant in the second half.
439
In a career day, quarterback Luke Altymer put up 439 total yards and 379 passing yards, both personal bests. Pick a sequence, Altmyer did it all. There was the fourth quarter drive on which he rushed for 72 yards and a score. There was the absolute dime he threw to Bryant in overtime, which ultimately proved to be the game-winning score. Or, really, there were any of the nine completions he had for 15-plus yards. If Altymer keeps this up and the Illini defense can pull its own weight, Illinois still has a chance to shock the college football (and CFP) world.
3
That’s how many times Illini running back Josh McCray hit paydirt. After leading rusher Kaden Feagin was a game-time scratch, it remained to be seen who would get the bulk of the carries between the other talented Illini backs. McCray was the answer – in more ways than one. He averaged 4.9 yards per carry, piled up 127 total yards and tacked on his first career receiving touchdown to go with his other scores. Expect McCray to continue to cary the load in the weeks ahead.
288
After Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne threw for a measly nine yards in the first half, he followed that up with 288 after halftime. Yes, he was 32 times more productive as a passer in the second half than he was in the first. Illinois allowed 536 total yards and 49 points (46 in the second half) to a 1-4 Boilermaker team. Not great. The Illini aren't sniffing the College Football Playoffs, let alone beating Michigan, if they can’t get their defensive act together.
8
Altmyer spread the wealth Saturday against Purdue, finding eight separate receivers. Turns out he needed every one of them. Opponents can try to focus on receivers Zakhari Franklin and Pat Bryant, but Altmyer has – and certainly has no qualms using – every tool at his disposal in a diverse Illini passing attack.