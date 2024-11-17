3 Key Stats From Illinois Football vs. Michigan State (Week 12)
Entering Saturday having dropped two games in a row and three of five, Illinois was determined, if not desperate, to rediscover the winning formula – and did just that with a 38-16 win over Michigan State to close out its 2024 home slate.
Behind standout offensive performances across the board and an effective defensive showing, the Illini (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) took a step closer to nine wins – a feat not seen around Champaign in more than 20 years – and even kept hopes of a 10-win season alive.
Against the Spartans (4-6, 2-5 Big Ten), as always, a few numbers popped off the stat sheet and helped seal the Illini win. Here are this week's three key stats:
140.6
Quarterback Luke Altmyer threw for 231 yards and two scores, posting his highest passer rating (140.6) since the Purdue win in Week 7. After struggling over the past few weeks because of turnover woes and inaccuracy, Altmyer finally found a rhythm against MSU and appeared more confident and in control than he had since the early stages of the season. If Illinois can continue to give Altmyer the protection he needs, this team – with road games against Rutgers and Northwestern (at Chicago's Wrigley Field) ahead – has a great shot to close out the regular season with two more wins.
0
In one of the cleanest college football games in recent memory (aside from the penalties), neither team turned the ball over. On the one hand, Illinois' improved ball security after after all the miscues against Oregon and Minnesota, looked like progress. On the other, the Illini D – which had created so much havoc (read: takeaways) early in 2024, has now forced only one turnover in the past three games.
5
With zero takeaways and having outgained the Spartans by only 26 yards, Illinois' 22-point margin of victory doesn't compute. Butit was the Illini's five sacks and near-constant quarterback pressure that, despite somehow creating no turnovers, routinely put Sparty in untenable situations. All that pressure killed drive after drive for MSU – including six punts and two turnovers on downs. If it can continue performing at that level and start mustering some turnovers, defensive coordinator Aaron Henry will have his unit sharpened for the fight against a formidable bowl opponent.