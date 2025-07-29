Illinois Quarterback Luke Altmyer Named to Maxwell Award Watch List
Illinois football added another honor to its growing preseason accolades this week, as senior quarterback Luke Altmyer was named to the Maxwell Award preseason watch list, recognizing the top player in college football. The selection places Altmyer among 80 of the nation’s elite, further signaling the respect he’s earning on the national stage as Illinois looks to break out in 2025.
The Maxwell Award, now in its 89th year, is one of the most prestigious individual honors in the sport, awarded annually to the most outstanding player in college football. Altmyer joins a list that includes past winners such as Bryce Young, Joe Burrow and Cam Newton – putting him firmly in the conversation among the game’s top players at his position.
Altmyer’s inclusion comes on the heels of a productive 2024 campaign in which he threw for 2,717 yards and 22 touchdowns while completing over 60 percent of his passes. He added 217 yards and another four TDs as a runner, guiding Illinois to a 10-3 record and earning All-Big Ten honorable mention in the process. After a tough 2023 season, Altmyer showcased growth, toughness and a knack for late-game heroics, leading multiple comeback drives and helping the Illini make headlines beyond the Big Ten.
Although preseason watch lists are only a starting point, Altmyer’s nomination serves as a clear vote of confidence for his talent and leadership. With two full seasons under his belt and continuity in Illinois' offensive scheme, the Mississippi native is poised for an excellent final college season under center. His decision to return to Champaign – amid transfer rumors – would seem to speak to his commitment and belief in what Illinois is building.
As the season approaches, Altmyer will have the opportunity to prove he belongs in the upper tier of Big Ten quarterbacks. And if his progress continues, he could soon be recognized as one of the best quarterbacks in the country.