ESPN Makes Bold Proclamation Regarding Illinois vs. Indiana Football Matchup
Last year a pair of storied basketball schools shocked the collegiate athletic world … on the gridiron. Neither Illinois nor Indiana is known for its football program, but both schools put together memorable 2024 campaigns, including a magical College Football Playoff run for the Hoosiers and the first 10-win season the Illini have enjoyed in more than two decades.
Now, both programs face a much tougher task than that of last season: to live up to expectations. Fresh off its 11-2 season, Indiana has the tools to recreate its 2024 success, but with Oregon and Penn State on the docket, the Hoosiers can’t just win the games they should – as many noted they only did last year – but may also need to pull off an upset or two to earn a second straight CFP berth.
Meanwhile, Illinois is being dubbed “this year's Indiana” by many sports outlets. With a “lighter” Big Ten schedule, the Illini seemingly have to only win the games in which they will be favored, and then they should stroll into the CFP. But as Indiana knows, that’s much easier said than done.
Either way, the stars are aligning for a historic showdown between the bordering state schools, one that has ever-so-slightly shifted their rivalry from the hardwood toward the gridiron – a contest that ESPN’s Bill Connelly believes will be the “biggest Illinois-Indiana game” of all time.
But first, IU must take care of (as has been the critique) a whole lot of nothing: Old Dominion, Kennesaw State and Indiana State make up the Hoosiers' 2025 non-conference body of work.
As for Illinois, its path ahead of Indiana may be a bit trickier than expected – especially against a tough Duke team on the road. But if the Illini manage to take down the Blue Devils, then they should enter that fateful Big Ten opener with a 3-0 record. (Other two non-con contests: Western Illinois and Western Michigan.)
Assuming that both teams are undefeated come September 20 – and in college football, assume at your own risk – it’s safe to say Bloomington, Indiana, will host an Illinois-Indiana matchup for the ages. But whether the showdown goes down in the history books as a turning point for either program relies on how both Illinois and Indiana finish out the rest of their respective campaigns.
In any case, both Memorial Stadiums (yes, the schools also share a venue name) figure to be buzzing, perhaps for an entire fall season, in ways neither has seen much in quite some time.