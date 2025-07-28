The Big Question: What Record Does Illinois Need to Make the College Football Playoff?
Illinois football is seeking its first-ever College Football Playoff berth, and with a veteran squad led by fifth-year senior gunslinger Luke Altmyer and relentless pass rusher Gabe Jacas, the Illini appear poised to, at the very least, compete for a spot in the season-ending extravaganza.
The Big Ten schedule is undeniably favorable for Illinois, with its toughest matchup – defending national champion Ohio State – coming at home. Although dropping a game to the Buckeyes wouldn’t knock the Illini out of CFP contention, it would force them to be close to perfect in every other week.
Given that OSU is, per usual, absolutely loaded, we’re going to go out on a limb and say Illinois falls short in that early-October matchup. And if that happens, here’s what the Illini must do to position themselves for a slot in the College Football Playoff:
Must-wins
Week 1: vs. Western Illinois
Week 3: vs. Western Michigan
Week 6: at Purdue
Week 10: vs. Rutgers
Week 12: vs. Maryland
Week 14: vs. Northwestern
Could it be argued that every game is a must-win for a non-blueblood striving to make its first CFP? Sure. But above games are eminently winnable – non-negotiables if Illinois is to give itself enough wiggle room in the likely event of a loss to Ohio State. In the games among this next list, the Illini can afford to lose only one and still remain in the discussion for a CFP bid.
One, then done
Week 2: at Duke
Week 4: at Indiana
Week 5: vs. USC
Week 9: at Washington
Week 13: at Wisconsin
In their perfect world, the Illini avoid defeat against anyone without a big-headed nut for a mascot, but during a long, grueling college football season, even the best teams slip up from time to time. But Illinois may be allowed only one mulligan from the list above. If Bret Bielema's squad can win out from there, a regular-season record of 10-2 figures to push the Illini into the CFP.