Detroit Lions and Former Illini DB Kerby Joseph Named NFL First-Team All-Pro
One short week ago, Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph was left off the NFL Pro Bowl team, despite leading the league with nine interceptions and earning the highest grade at his position (90.7) from Pro Football Focus.
When asked about being snubbed for the Pro Bowl, Joseph, a former Illinois defensive back, said he had another goal in mind.
“I’m not really worried about it," Joseph said. "I’m focused on the Super Bowl.”
Although his response was an admirable (and politically correct) one, it's hard to imagine that Joseph wouldn't have felt some satisfaction over being rewarded with some individual hardware for a season well-played.
And on Friday, he got it: Joseph was announced as one of four Lions named to the NFL's All-Pro first team, joining punter Jack Fox, offensive tackle Penei Sewell and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
With his selection, Joseph became the first Illini player to earn All-Pro first-team honors since 2005 – when former Illinois kicker Neil Rackers received the nod as a member of the Arizona Cardinals.
Along with his league-leading interception total, Joseph finished the regular season with 83 total tackles, a tackle for loss and a completion rate allowed (59.3 percent) that was the second-lowest at his position among players who played at least 80 percent of their team's snaps.
The driving force of Detroit’s defense, Joseph spearheaded a secondary that allowed just 20.1 points per game (seventh in the league) and led the Lions to a 15-2 regular-season record.
After locking up the top spot in the NFC and a first-week playoff bye with a 31-9 dismantling of the Vikings in Week 18, Joseph and his Lions await the winner of the Vikings-Rams Wild Card matchup – which will set up either a divisional rematch with Minnesota or a homecoming for former Lions Matthew Stafford.